Builders Site Protection Releases All-New Surface Protection Catalog

Surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection has released its latest product catalog. Featuring new products such as Edge Guard barrier systems and details about Surface Skin tub protection, the new catalog features surface protection solutions for any jobsite finish.

Bend, OR, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Temporary surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection announced today the release of their new product catalog for the 2020-2021 year. This completely revised new catalog features a wide array of new products and additional details, images, and sizing regarding existing products.

New to Builders Site Protection's catalog are Edge-Guard temporary barriers. Edge-Guard temporary walls are industry leading reusable negative air barrier setups. Commonly found in hospitals, labs, and other contaminant-sensitive environments Edge-Guard panels have proven to be a time-saving and cost-saving method for builders to quickly erect reusable negative air barriers. Furthermore, for the first time the new catalog also features rental options for Edge-Guard and other negative air equipment such as Containment Cubes.

Other new catalog additions include custom printing and engraving options. Popular products such as SurfaceLiner hardwood floor protection, Toilet Sheath™ toilet covers, and ProVent floor duct covers can all be printed with custom logos and branding. Taking product customization a step further, the new catalog even features custom laser cutting and engraving options giving homebuilders another opportunity to impress their clients.

This new catalog also returns all of Builders site Protection's popular mainstays, including Protecta-Foam™ adhesive cabinet protection, Door Guard™ heavy-duty door protection, and UV Threshold Tape threshold protection.

In addition to the new and existing products, the new catalog also features cursory details about Surface Skin, which will be Builders Site Protection's new temporary tub protection product. Surface Skin is currently slated to release in the fall of 2020, and more details including product images will become available closer to its release date.

Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and jobsite safety.

Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service.

