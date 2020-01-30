A Different Type of Date Night: Haunted Valentine’s Experience Comes to Western PA

Press Releases Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Press Release

Aidan@HauntedHillsEstate.com Uniontown, PA, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown will be opening "Valentine’s Fear Fest," an immersive and unique Haunted Valentine’s Event, for 2 Nights this February. The Park previously presented a Haunted Christmas event, which was named by The Travel Channel as one of the Top 10 Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses in the Country.Following the yuletide terrors, the Park has outfitted 2 of its Haunted Houses with outrageous Valentine’s decor and new, fearful creatures. This promises to be a new type of experience for the area, complete with a Killer Cupid, a Dark Angel, Vampires, and many more dark characters."Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park has quickly gained a reputation for offering unique Haunted House experiences," says Aidan Finnegan, the event's Marketing Director. "Many of our fans have expressed interest in Horror Events outside of the Halloween season, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to meet that demand with eccentric and memorable events."The event features two individual Valentines-themed Haunted Houses; one being a two - floor “Mansion” of scenes and scenarios, where visitors must survive encounters with a family of Vampires. Across the park’s Midway area, visitors 18 and over can also explore “Cupid’s Love Den,” a haven of debauchery run by a demented version of the mythological trouble maker. Detailed sets, strategic lighting, chilling sound effects and terrifying costumes further set the stage before live actors strike for the kill."Everyone knows the stereotype of taking your date to a horror movie, we’re taking it a step further and actually immersing people in the story," says Finnegan. “Saving your partner from a chainsaw killer or vampire is an awesome first date.”Valentine’s Fear Fest will be open February 14 and 15. Admission to the event starts at $15 per person, and tickets can be purchased either at the event or via their website, HauntedHillsEstate.comHaunted Hills Estate Scream Park is located at 236 Rolling Hills Estate Road, Uniontown, PA, 15401.For Media Use:Still Images from Valentine’s Fear Fest can be found at:http://bit.ly/hhevdaypicsPlease credit: © Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park.Videos of Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park are also available at the following link to embed in coverage:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9iay67dxzh8n3Uag0MrrjQ/Media Contacts:Aidan P. FinneganHaunted Hills Estate Scream Park(724) 984-0642Aidan@HauntedHillsEstate.com Contact Information Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park

Aidan P. Finnegan

724-984-0642



www.HauntedHillsEstate.com



