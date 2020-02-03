Tampa Bay Fashion Label to Participate in New York Fashion Week 2020

Press Releases Dorothy Zudora Press Release

Dorothy Zudora has announced that it has been invited to show its design in two fashion shows at New York Fashion Week.

Brandon, FL, February 03, 2020 --(



The annual event that draws household-name designers, celebrities and influencers from around the world.



The Florida fashion house, which specializes in looks inspired by the Old Hollywood glamour of the '30s and '40s, will showcase its Hollywood Starlet Collection. Evening wear, ball gowns, jackets and more will strut the runway at events held by Art & Beauty Magazine and fashion retailer Flying Solo during Fashion Week 2020, which takes place at venues all over New York City February 6-13.



"We're beyond excited to have been chosen to appear at these exclusive events," says Dorothy Zudora founder Heidi Richards.



"Many designers never get a chance to show at New York Fashion Week - this is a major coup for a label as young as we are."



The Art & Beauty event is scheduled for February 8 at the New Yorker Hotel; Flying Solo show the same night at Pier 59 in Manhattan.



About Dorothy Zudora: Founded by lifelong local musician and creative Heidi Richards, Tampa Bay fashion label Dorothy Zudora creates clothing inspired by Hollywood's most glamorous and timeless looks. Dresses, suits, ball gowns and more are handcrafted on-site at the company's cozy Brandon headquarters using the finest materials available.



For more information or to schedule an interview, contact us at: (813)-425-1315



Tim Hubbard

813-425-1315



www.dorothyzudora.com



