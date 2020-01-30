Solar FlexRack to Exhibit at Intersolar North America

Press Releases Solar FlexRack Press Release

Youngstown, OH, January 30, 2020 --



Attendees at Intersolar can see the TDP Solar Tracker 2.0 and Solar FlexRack’s fixed tilt racking. They can also meet with the Solar FlexRack team that delivers the most reliable solar tracker, racking products and project services in the industry. With a scalable business model, low error rate, excellent solar racking products and world-class engineering team - it’s time to take another look at Solar FlexRack. The company’s new pricing model is in place and Solar FlexRack is now competitive in all the right ways. Schedule a meeting with Solar FlexRack at Intersolar today. http://solarflexrack.com/newsroom/events/



“Solar FlexRack’s world-class solar project engineering, full turnkey project support services, and flawless project management are well-known,” said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack. “Now, with the latest changes we’ve made, we can now offer our clients more competitive pricing.” Find out how Solar FlexRack is maximizing customer experience while reducing costs. Download “Competitive in All the Right Ways.” http://solarflexrack.com/competitive/



About Solar FlexRack

Maureen McHale

330-799-1855



solarflexrack.com



