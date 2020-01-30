Feedonomics Promotes Jason Shao to Enterprise Account Director

Press Releases Feedonomics Press Release

Woodland Hills, CA, January 30, 2020 --(



Jason began his career at Feedonomics as an Enterprise Account Manager, one of the most important and challenging roles on the sales team. In this role, he was responsible for ensuring Feedonomics Enterprise clients received the most value from their services and benefitted from their cutting-edge strategies that lifted campaign performance. Throughout his tenure at Feedonomics, Jason has built and fostered strong client relationships and has identified new opportunities to help clients’ businesses grow.



“Jason is also a big picture thinker and cares deeply about not just his own success, but the overall success of Feedonomics and the clients that he serves. We are very lucky to have Jason as a part of our incredibly talented team heading into 2020,” said Colin Madden, Senior Director of Sales.



“Jason wants more than anything to make a difference and be a thought leader. He is the consummate learner and in turn is driven by helping teach others. He embodies our Feed On! Principles and is always looking to lead by teaching and creating a learning environment. He is always looking for ‘The Why’ and pushing us to be better," said Shawn Lipman, CEO of Feedonomics.



About Feedonomics



