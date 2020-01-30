Axiom Medical Announces New Executive Vice President of Sales

Press Releases Axiom Medical Press Release Share Blog

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at The Woodlands, TX, January 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, is pleased to announce Chad Winkle has been appointed Executive Vice President of Sales. Chad’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating Axiom’s revenue through new label sales and expansion of services, and contributing to the company’s growth and business strategies.“Chad brings an immense amount of expertise to our executive team that will help us sustain and accelerate the high rate of growth we have achieved at Axiom Medical over the last few years. After running a highly competitive executive search program, Chad’s track record as a business development leader stood out as truly exceptional. I am confident adding Chad to our leadership team will further enhance our position as a value leader in occupational health services,” states Mark Robinson, President and CEO of Axiom Medical.Mr. Winkle brings over 23 years of sales and leadership experience to Axiom with a demonstrated a track record of initiating and leading change, driving results, and transforming business to improve the customer experience. Prior to joining Axiom, Chad gained expertise growing and leading high-performance sales teams at Frontier Communications, The Accelerence Group, RigNet, and CenturyLink. He is a Texas native and holds an MBA from Sam Houston State University.“It is an exciting time to join the Axiom team especially with the continued client-growth of critical services including Case Management, Occupational Health, and Absence Management. I am looking forward to leading our sales organization as we expand our delivery of our unique capabilities to additional clients and industries,” stated Chad Winkle, Axiom Medical’s Executive Vice President of Sales.About Axiom MedicalFounded in 1999 and headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Axiom is a market leader in the occupational health sector in North America, with unrivaled service quality and a very strong return on investment for clients in the USA, Canada and Mexico. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.axiomllc.com Contact Information Axiom Medical

