Briggs & Schuster Publishing House Announced "From the Well O’ My Soul," a Book by Luster Ray Lewis


"From The Well O’ My Soul," a book by Luster Ray Lewis, is now available.

Dallas, TX, February 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Briggs & Schuster publishing house announced a book release by Luster Ray Lewis.

With a broad distribution by Ingram to over 36,000 outlets internationally, the recently released poetry book, “From The Well O’ My Soul” is a collection of poems and narratives accounting the true love story of Luster and Marilyn.

Their blissful life captured by the author, will take you through their river of life, its uncharted rapids, and a treasured relationship.

“Women will love it and men need to read it,” said Marilyn Lewis, who is the source of inspiration and producer of this book.

For book signing announcements, visit the Briggs & Schuster website.

Briggs & Schuster is a marketing agency specialized in book publishing and social media. With turn-key solutions for authors, BSA has a number of accomplishments and awards, including a New York Best Sellers Award and several Amazon Best Sellers.

"From The Well O' My Soul" is our latest production in time for Valentine's Day," said, Adam Schuster - CMO.
Briggs & Schuster Agency
Douglas DoNascimento
347-915-5767
bsa.im

