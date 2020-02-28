Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pentek, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Pentek, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Pentek Announces New Quartz RFSoC Board Aligned with the Technical Standard for the SOSA Reference Architecture

Pentek Quartz Architecture with Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC FPGA; 3U VPX with PCIe Gen 3; Navigator Design Suite for Streamlined IP and Software Development; Designed for Communications; Electro-optical; Electronic Warfare Radar and Signals Intelligence Applications.

For Pentek’s North American & International sales contacts, please go to:http://www.pentek.com/contact/contact.cfm?HID2=TMReps#Reps Upper Saddle River, NJ, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Embedded Tech Trends–Pentek, Inc., today introduced the Quartz Model 5550, an eight-channel A/D and D/A converter, 3U OpenVPX board based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC and aligned to the SOSA™ Technical Standard. The Model 5550 is ideal for many communications, electro-optical, electronic warfare, radar and signals intelligence applications.“The Model 5550 is leading the industry in the rollout of products developed in alignment with the Technical Standard for the SOSA Reference Architecture,” said Bob Sgandurra, director of Product Management of Pentek. “Pentek continues to be very active in the development of the SOSA technical standard and we are now demonstrating our commitment with supporting products and demonstrations.”A key development breakthrough was the decision to implement connector technology that enables one of the major goals of SOSA reference architecture-–backplane only I/O. The Model 5550 incorporates the ANSI/VITA 67.3D VPX Backplane Interconnect standard for both coaxial RF and optical I/O. In addition, the Model 5550 includes a 40GigE interface and a shelf-management sub-system that are also required in the SOSA reference architecture.Pentek’s modular approach to hardware and software enables quick adaptation to new and changing customer requirements. The Model 5550 uses the Model 6001 QuartzXM eXpress module containing the RFSoC FPGA and all needed support circuitry implemented on a carrier module designed specifically to align with the technical standard for the SOSA reference architecture. This allows easy upgrades to third generation RFSoC modules when available.Factory Installed IP Advances DevelopmentThe Model 5550 is pre-loaded with a suite of Pentek IP modules to provide data capture and processing solutions for many common applications. Modules include DMA engines, DDR4 memory controller, test signal and metadata generators, data packing and flow control. The board comes pre-installed with IP for triggered waveform and radar chirp generation, triggered radar range gate selection, wideband real-time transient capture, flexible multi-mode data acquisition and extended decimation. For many applications, the Model 5550 can be used out-of-the-box with these built-in functions, requiring no FPGA development.Data Conversion and Analog I/OThe front end accepts analog IF or RF inputs on eight coax connectors located within a VITA 67.3D backplane connector. After balun coupling to the RFSoC, the analog signals are routed to eight 4 GSPS, 12-bit A/D converters. Each converter has built-in digital downconverters with programmable 1x, 2x, 4x and 8x decimation and independent tuning. The A/D digital outputs are delivered into the RFSoC programmable logic and processor system for signal processing, data capture or for routing to other resources. A stage of IP based decimation provides another 16x stage of data reduction, ideal for applications that need to stream data from all eight A/D’s. Eight 4 GSPS, 14-bit D/A converters deliver balun-coupled analog outputs to a second VITA 67.3D coaxial backplane connector. Four additional 67.3D coaxial backplane connections are provided for clocks and timing signals.Expandable I/OThe Model 5550 also uses the VITA-67.3D backplane connector for eight 28 Gb/sec duplex optical lanes to the backplane. With two built-in 100 GigE UDP interfaces or a user-installed serial protocol in the RFSoC, the VITA-67.3D backplane interface enables gigabit communications independent of the PCIe interface.For the latest pricing and availability information, please contact John Eklund by phone at (201) 818-5900, or by email at sales@pentek.com.About PentekPentek, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, designs and manufactures innovative commercial and rugged DSP boards and real-time system recorders for commercial, government and military systems including radar, communications, SIGINT, defense, medical and industrial control applications. Pentek offers powerful VPX, FMC, FMC+, AMC, XMC, cPCI, and PCIe board solutions featuring high-performance Xilinx FPGAs. Pentek equips all boards and recorder products with high-performance I/O including gigabit serial interfaces, powerful software development tools and offers strong DSP software support.Pentek, Quartz, QuartzXM Navigator and SPARK are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pentek, Inc. Brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.For access to the release and data sheets, please visit: https://www.pentek.com/whatsnew/viewrelease.cfm?index=252For Pentek’s North American & International sales contacts, please go to:http://www.pentek.com/contact/contact.cfm?HID2=TMReps#Reps Contact Information Pentek, Inc.

John Eklund

201-818-5900



www.pentek.com

