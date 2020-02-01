PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Devart Excel Add-ins 2.3 Now Support QuickBooks OAuth 2.0


Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for OAuth 2.0 and other improvements for QuickBooks.

Prague, Czech Republic, February 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of cloud and database data management software and developer tools, released the new version of Excel Add-ins 2.3 with support for QuickBooks OAuth 2.0 authentication and other improvements for QuickBooks.

The new version of Excel Add-in for QuickBooks allows users to connect to QuickBooks using OAuth 2.0 authentication. Besides, the connections to the Sandbox environment can be set much easier by selecting the environment in the main Connection Editor dialog box.

Recently, Intuit stopped supporting OAuth 1.0 by switching to the OAuth 2.0 protocol, which lets applications access specified user data without requiring access to a user’s private credentials. In the light of these circumstances, the latest Devart Excel Add-in update will be quite handy.

Devart Excel Add-ins allow users to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as with usual Excel spreadsheets. External data can be edited as it usually made in Excel and then saved back to the data source.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
