Press Releases Jonathan Debraux Press Release

Receive press releases from Jonathan Debraux: By Email RSS Feeds: Rare Art Pieces & Collectables on Offer for First Time in Three Generations May Fetch Over $500,000

London, United Kingdom, February 01, 2020 --(



“Seasoned and distinguished travellers sharing a lineage of the same, my client has acquired a magnificent collection over more than a century when visiting countries and locations not frequented by Westerners,” said Mr Debraux. “The family has managed to elegantly preserve colourful stories of their epic adventures and the narratives behind the prudent curation and acquisition of the many treasures comprising their collection.”



The three pieces, with other pieces to be made available throughout 2020, are being showcased online through a dedicated website until sold. Fine art collectors and astute investors are invited to view the items online, and for those with the appetite to expand their collection, sales enquiries can be made via telephone or email. All enquiries will be treated with upmost privacy and sensitivity.



“The family maintains a humble and low-profile presence, and as such, has chosen to offer these pieces for sale without engaging the services of an auction house that may not only draw unnecessary attention to my client, but also considerably extend the sales cycle,” added Mr Debraux. “At the end of the day, exchanging valuable pieces in a discreet and intimate manner complements the personal and subjective nature of art.”



To view the rare collectables on offer, visit https://rarecollectables.club.



About Jonathan Debraux

Jonathan Debraux is a private art consultant representing the interests of affluent families in offering rare and exclusive art pieces and collectables. Most recently Jonathan has been commissioned to represent the sale of significant global artefacts held by a sixth generation family for more than a century. For more information regarding this sale, visit https://rarecollectables.club.



Media & Press Contact

Jonathan Debraux

+44 (20) 3322-9078 (UK)

+1 (202) 929-3405 (US)

+61 (02) 9055-6297 (AU)

https://rarecollectables.club London, United Kingdom, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A Handmade Buta Tibetan Shawl may fetch US$255,000, a 19th Century Chinese Qing Dynasty Embroidered Opera Gown may command US$195,000 and an Ox Bone Dagger from the same Qing Dynasty era may sell for US$85,000. Each more than 100 years old, these are just three rare pieces on offer made available for the first time in three generations. Represented by private art consultant Jonathan Debraux, his client, an influential sixth generation family, has decided to part with several magnificent pieces from their private art collection.“Seasoned and distinguished travellers sharing a lineage of the same, my client has acquired a magnificent collection over more than a century when visiting countries and locations not frequented by Westerners,” said Mr Debraux. “The family has managed to elegantly preserve colourful stories of their epic adventures and the narratives behind the prudent curation and acquisition of the many treasures comprising their collection.”The three pieces, with other pieces to be made available throughout 2020, are being showcased online through a dedicated website until sold. Fine art collectors and astute investors are invited to view the items online, and for those with the appetite to expand their collection, sales enquiries can be made via telephone or email. All enquiries will be treated with upmost privacy and sensitivity.“The family maintains a humble and low-profile presence, and as such, has chosen to offer these pieces for sale without engaging the services of an auction house that may not only draw unnecessary attention to my client, but also considerably extend the sales cycle,” added Mr Debraux. “At the end of the day, exchanging valuable pieces in a discreet and intimate manner complements the personal and subjective nature of art.”To view the rare collectables on offer, visit https://rarecollectables.club.About Jonathan DebrauxJonathan Debraux is a private art consultant representing the interests of affluent families in offering rare and exclusive art pieces and collectables. Most recently Jonathan has been commissioned to represent the sale of significant global artefacts held by a sixth generation family for more than a century. For more information regarding this sale, visit https://rarecollectables.club.Media & Press ContactJonathan Debraux+44 (20) 3322-9078 (UK)+1 (202) 929-3405 (US)+61 (02) 9055-6297 (AU)https://rarecollectables.club Contact Information Jonathan Debraux

+44 (20) 3322-9078



https://rarecollectables.club



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jonathan Debraux