Introducing Future Teleradiology in Saudi Arabia


Future Teleradiology offers 24x7 communication and state emergency tele-reporting.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Future Teleradiology is glad to introduce teleradiology reporting services in Saudi Arabia.

Future Teleradiology services is among the best radiology service providers in India and neighboring countries. With a large radiologist team, Future Teleradiology Services has 500 clients including major projects with the Indian government. As per a recent survey, most south Asian countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Nepal, Sri Lanka, along with Middle Eastern and African countries like Nigeria, Qatar, Dubai, South Africa, etc. are hiring Indian teleradiology firms to help them with x-ray, CT scan and MRI scan reporting.

Future Teleradiology offers teleradiology services all around the globe.

Including Asian and Middle East Countries, Japan, Turkey, Tokyo, Iran, Thailand, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Israel, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Egypt, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Bhutan, Yemen, Bahrain, Cyprus, etc.

Contact for more details: www.futureteleradiology.com/contact.html

Future Teleradiology's expert team will be glad to help.
Contact Information
Future Teleradiology
Sudhir Navale
+919960555010
Contact
https://www.futureteleradiology.com/
M: +91 9899159957 / 7840077753 / 9315046466

