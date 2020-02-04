Press Releases Future Teleradiology Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Teleradiology: By Email RSS Feeds: Introducing Future Teleradiology in Saudi Arabia

Future Teleradiology offers 24x7 communication and state emergency tele-reporting.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 04, 2020 --(



Future Teleradiology services is among the best radiology service providers in India and neighboring countries. With a large radiologist team, Future Teleradiology Services has 500 clients including major projects with the Indian government. As per a recent survey, most south Asian countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Nepal, Sri Lanka, along with Middle Eastern and African countries like Nigeria, Qatar, Dubai, South Africa, etc. are hiring Indian teleradiology firms to help them with x-ray, CT scan and MRI scan reporting.



Future Teleradiology offers teleradiology services all around the globe.



Including Asian and Middle East Countries, Japan, Turkey, Tokyo, Iran, Thailand, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Israel, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Egypt, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Bhutan, Yemen, Bahrain, Cyprus, etc.



Contact for more details: www.futureteleradiology.com/contact.html



Future Teleradiology's expert team will be glad to help. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Teleradiology is glad to introduce teleradiology reporting services in Saudi Arabia.Future Teleradiology services is among the best radiology service providers in India and neighboring countries. With a large radiologist team, Future Teleradiology Services has 500 clients including major projects with the Indian government. As per a recent survey, most south Asian countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Nepal, Sri Lanka, along with Middle Eastern and African countries like Nigeria, Qatar, Dubai, South Africa, etc. are hiring Indian teleradiology firms to help them with x-ray, CT scan and MRI scan reporting.Future Teleradiology offers teleradiology services all around the globe.Including Asian and Middle East Countries, Japan, Turkey, Tokyo, Iran, Thailand, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Israel, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Egypt, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Bhutan, Yemen, Bahrain, Cyprus, etc.Contact for more details: www.futureteleradiology.com/contact.htmlFuture Teleradiology's expert team will be glad to help. Contact Information Future Teleradiology

Sudhir Navale

+919960555010



https://www.futureteleradiology.com/

M: +91 9899159957 / 7840077753 / 9315046466



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Teleradiology