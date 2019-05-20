PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers... - December 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Oxipit to Showcase AI X-Ray Longitudinal Comparison at RSNA The AI medical imaging company will offer a first public preview of Dynamics feature for its award winning ChestEye CAD suite. Dynamics enables a radiologist to compare X-rays and provide automatically generated reports specifically addressing the changes in images over the course of patient treatment. - December 08, 2019 - Oxipit

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Study: AI Found to Reduce Bias in Radiology Reports A study by the Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging, Neuroscience and Genomics (CARING) found that AI powered CAD software can reduce hedging and defensive reporting statements in radiologist reports, resulting in clearer more actionable diagnosis descriptions. The study was undertaken using Oxipit ChestEye AI imaging suite. - November 28, 2019 - Oxipit

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Efforts to Establish Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening Coverage for TRICARE Beneficiaries The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today applauded a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers for introducing the Better and Robust Screening Today Act (H.R. 5238/ S. 2944). Led by Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)... - November 26, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Kopp Development Inc. Acquires Mednovus, Inc. Ferromagnetic Detection Business With the acquisition, Kopp Development is expanding its MRI Safety product line to include the hand-held FerrAlert™ Target Scanner™ line. Kopp already had the most extensive product offering in the industry. With the addition of the hand-held detector products, Kopp now has a product for... - November 12, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.

Cephasonics Ultrasound Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation for Ultrasound Research Cephasonics Ultrasound has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to conduct research and development (R&D) toward developing a new computational architecture for AI-enabled Ultrafast Frameforming ultrasound systems (UFFFI) - November 04, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

MITA Applauds Letter from Senators Warren, Cassidy to FDA Request Clarifying Distinction Between Medical Device Servicing and Remanufacturing in Upcoming Guidance - October 28, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

EduCare Announces New Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook The 1st Edition of the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook is now available. This book is designed to educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, while also addressing the emotions that come with this diagnosis. - October 24, 2019 - EduCare

Urologist, Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh Joins NY Health New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh, an esteemed, board-certified urologist, has joined their skilled team of experts in their fields. A urological surgeon, Dr. Davoudzadeh focuses on treating diseases of the genitourinary tract that can affect male and female patients of... - October 19, 2019 - New York Health

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

MITA Releases National Standard for Medical Device Security MDS2 Standard Promotes Shared Responsibility Between Healthcare Delivery Organizations and Device Manufacturers. - October 09, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Cephasonics Announces New Dual-Mode Elastography Ultrasound Systems Cephasonics, a leading provider of innovative research and OEM ultrasound platforms for research and OEM applications, announced today a new ultrasound system designed for elastography. Elastography uses the ability of sound to push tissue in the body and non-invasively measure the elasticity or stiffness... - October 06, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance Offers Guidance on Mitigating FDA-Announced URGENT11 Vulnerabilities in Medical Imaging Devices In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent announcement about revelations of a suite of vulnerabilities known as “URGENT/11,” the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today released a list of general recommendations for health delivery organizations (HDOs)... - October 01, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Cephasonics Ultrasound and BBS Medical to Provide 3rd Party Probe Adapters Cephasonics, a leader provider of innovative research and OEM ultrasound platforms for research and OEM applications announced today that it has entered into relationship with BBS Medical AB from Sweden to develop and market specialized ultrasound probe/transducer adapters. - October 01, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

MITA Updates Servicing and Remanufacturing White Paper Revised White Paper Includes Additional Resources and Best Practices for Medical Imaging Device Servicers. - September 25, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

AdvaMed, MITA, MDMA and a Broad Coalition of Stakeholders Urge Congress to Permanently Repeal the Medical Device Tax The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) and a broad coalition of medical innovators, physician inventors, patient groups, and others sent a letter to congressional leadership today... - September 24, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Panacea Announces Live Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Workshop to be Held October 3, 2019 Panacea hosting live one-day workshop on diagnostic and interventional radiology coding and documentation at its St. Paul headquarters on Thursday, October 3. - August 29, 2019 - Panacea

Fusion Medical Staffing Makes the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the fourth year in a row, Fusion Medical Staffing is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Fusion Medical Staffing is ranks number 1762 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with a revenue growth of 231 percent. - August 21, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Tina Toulon Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Tina Toulon, an accomplished expert in sales and relationship building, as a physician liaison to its Long Island team. Ms. Toulon will be responsible for NYCBS’ Suffolk and Nassau Counties. Toulon holds skills in collaborative selling... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

MITA Congratulates Lisa Spellman’s Appointment to SES 2019 Board of Directors The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today applauded the appointment of Lisa Spellman, MBA, Astd, to the Society for Standards Professionals (SES) 2019 Board of Directors where she will serve as Education Council Director. Spellman is the General-Secretary for the Digital Communications... - August 14, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Medical Imaging Company Oxipit Raises $1.7m Seed Round to Bring AI Into Clinical Radiology Practice Oxipit are the authors of ChestEye AI-powered radiology software suite. Automated AI-based diagnosis and reporting by ChestEye enables radiologists to improve productivity, reduce error-rate, discover overlooked secondary findings and address the shortage and ever-increasing workload of radiology specialists. - July 24, 2019 - Oxipit

MITA Applauds Congressional Effort Urging Coverage for Dense Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening for TRICARE Beneficiaries Bipartisan group of 51 lawmakers urges TRICARE to cover DBT screening to enable more effective, less costly cancer detection. - July 23, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

MITA Applauds Introduction of H.R. 3772, The Medicare Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Payment Equity Act of 2019 The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), along with the Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc. (CORAR) and the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), today applauded Representative Scott Peters (CA-52), George Holding (NC-2) and Bobby Rush (IL-1) for... - July 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Patients, Physicians, and Industry Leaders Hold Briefing to Discuss the Importance of Expanding Access to Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), along with the Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc. (CORAR) and the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), today hosted a briefing on Capitol Hill with clinicians, advocates and industry representatives to... - July 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

MITA Testifies at HHS Public Meeting: Provisional CMS Coverage of FDA-Approved Technologies Will Spur Clinical Innovation The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today affirmed its view that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) should grant provisional coverage to new technologies that have Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for two years to validate the reasonableness and necessity... - June 20, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Dr. Christi Kim of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Appointed as Member of SGO Clinical Practice Committee New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christi Kim to the Clinical Practice Committee of the Society of Gynecological Oncology (SGO). The SGO is a premier non-profit organization advancing the research and education of gynecologic cancers. Moreover, the... - June 15, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

MedicaTech Celebrates FDA Approval of Advanced Digital X-Ray System 100% US Made and Modular Framework Offers Amazing Benefits to the Medical Community - June 15, 2019 - MedicaTech

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $3.14 Billion Annually to Washington Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $7 Billion Annually to Massachusetts Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $10 Billion Annually to Pennsylvania Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Dr. Jahan Aghalar Joins NYCBS Jahan Aghalar, M.D. joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists as a board-certified medical oncologist-hematologist. Dr. Aghalar will be practicing at the Smithtown and New Hyde Park locations. nycancer.com/blog/2019/05/20/dr-jahan-aghalar-joins-nycbs/ A Long Island native, Dr. Aghalar specializes... - June 11, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Vesalio Obtains Additional CE Approval for New Products, NeVa Clinical Data Published Vesalio announces it has obtained its second CE mark approval spanning multiple new NeVa™ neurothrombectomy product designs and technology. The new generation NeVa devices expand on the Drop Zone™ and Smart Marker™ technologies while also introducing first-to-market features such as... - May 22, 2019 - Vesalio

Rose Medical Center Partners with Solis Mammography to Deliver Excellent Patient Experiences Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of breast screening and diagnostic services, is pleased to announce a partnership with Rose Medical Center to make breast health screening and diagnostic services more convenient across the greater Denver area. The center, located on... - May 22, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

Neurosurgeon, Dr. Mark White to Join OrthoNeuro in May 2019 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Mark White, Neurosurgeon specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions of the spine, will join their multi-specialty physician group practice May 1st, 2019. - April 16, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Physicians Swedish Medical Center announces nine new providers as the hospital continues to offer the highest quality care and the most advanced technologies and treatments in nearly every medical specialty. - April 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

MITA Commends Introduction of Medical Device Repeal Bill in the House of Representatives The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today issued the following statement commending the introduction of a bipartisan bill by Representatives Ron Kind (D-WI) and Jackie Walorski (R-IN) to permanently repeal the medical device tax: “I commend Representatives Kind and Walorski for... - April 10, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. Announces 510(k) Clearance by FDA Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc. (“Perimeter Medical”) announced today that the company received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the second generation of their platform imaging tool used in the evaluation of human tissue microstructure by providing... - April 09, 2019 - Perimeter Medical Imaging Inc

NY Radiation Specialists Unveils State-of-the-Art Linear Accelerator at NYCBS On Tuesday, March 25, New York Radiation Specialists unveiled its brand new Varian Halcyon Linear Accelerator, at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists’ Eastchester Center for Cancer Care. The “NYCBS” Eastchester location is a multi-lingual facility located at 2330 Eastchester Road... - April 08, 2019 - New York Radiation Specialists

Latest Innovation in MRI Safety to Comply with The Joint Commission Requirements Kopp Development Inc., the leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, FerrAlert™, is proud to announce the most comprehensive safety solution, FerrAlert™ Encompass. It is the only system that provides a photographic stream and does not require manual logging, allowing the technologists to perform uninterrupted patient care without wasting time with self-reporting. The data analysis software allows for effortless generation of reports for The Joint Commission inspections. - March 27, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.

International Standards and Guidelines for Neonatal Lung Ultrasound by a Group of International Experts from Oasis Publishers An international standards and Guidelines for Neonatal Lung Ultrasound titled, “Protocol and Guidelines for Point-of-Care Lung Ultrasound in Diagnosing Neonatal Pulmonary Diseases Based on International Expert Consensus” was published recently in the Journal of Visualized Experiments (doi:10.3791/58990)... - March 25, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Gurnick Academy Opens Campus in Los Angeles, Recognizing Healthcare Growth Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, a well-established allied health and nursing school, is opening a campus in the Los Angeles area. The campus will have an imaging focus offering an Associate of Occupational Science in Radiologic Technology and an X-Ray Technician with Medical Assisting Skills diploma... - March 18, 2019 - Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

Non-Invasive Screenings for Colorectal Cancer Should Encourage More Americans to Pursue Routine Testing, Advocates Say March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, an ideal time for payers to recognize the value of CT Colonography to patients and the healthcare delivery system. - March 13, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

MITA Releases Servicing Standard for Medical Imaging Equipment The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today announced the publication of NEMA/MITA 2 – Requirements for Servicing of Medical Imaging Equipment, a voluntary Standard outlining the minimum quality management system requirements for medical imaging device servicing. The Standard, whose... - March 08, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance