Radiology & Imaging News
Access news about medical imaging, encompassing the latest research on radiology, x-rays, MRIs, ultrasound technology, endoscopy, medical photography and CT and PET scans. Discover how companies and organizations are offering new services, forming partnerships, improving analytics and using medical imaging technology in innovative ways.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Urologist, Dr. Larry Tetsoti
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Larry Tetsoti, a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive urologic care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Tetsoti will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 23 Brighton 11th... - June 02, 2026 - New York Health
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
Thrombolex Announces Enrollment of 100th Patient in RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc., today announced the enrollment of the 100th patient in the RAPID-PE clinical study. This significant milestone underscores the growing clinical confidence in the BASHIR® Endovascular System and the urgency of generating robust evidence for the treatment of intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE). - April 30, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Teleradiology Interpretation Services 24/7 in the USA — ALM Teleradiology Serving Chicago, Illinois and All 50 States
ALM Teleradiology, a US-based teleradiology company with 25 years of experience, now delivers teleradiology interpretation services 24/7 in the USA to hospitals, imaging centers and urgent care clinics. Board-certified radiologists provide STAT reads under 30 minutes, full subspecialty coverage, and HIPAA-compliant reporting across all 50 states including Chicago, Illinois. - March 29, 2026 - ALM Teleradiology
Voicebrook Announces Digital Pathology Integration with Corista, Delivering Voice-Enabled Workflow Capabilities Within the DP3 Platform
The Voicebrook-Corista integration enables hands-free slide navigation, AI interaction, and streamlined reporting for more efficient, connected pathology workflows. - March 23, 2026 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing
Thrombolex, Inc. Secures $50 Million Series A Growth Financing to Advance Commercialization of its Innovative Pharmaco-Mechanical Lysis Technology (PML). Thrombolex, a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced the closing of a $50 million Series A equity financing led by OrbiMed, with strong support from current investors and co-founders. - March 16, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Liquet™ Medical Receives Second FDA 510(k) Clearance for Versus™ Catheter
Expands Hemodynamics-Led Thrombolysis (HLT) Platform and Unlocks New Interventional Segment. - March 05, 2026 - Liquet Medical Inc.
FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging. - December 30, 2025 - FTG Imaging
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer... - December 04, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Thrombolex RAPID-PE Interim Analysis
THROMBOLEX™, Inc. presented the prespecified interim analysis from the first 50 patients in RAPID-PE during an Innovation Session at TCT, in San Francisco. - October 28, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Voicebrook and PathPresenter Partner to Bring Speech-Enabled Reporting to Digital Pathology
Voicebrook and PathPresenter announce a seamless integration that unites digital slide review with speech-enabled reporting, streamlining pathology workflows for greater efficiency, consistency, and patient care. - October 08, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook Partners with PathAI to Deliver Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology Reporting
Voicebrook's integration with PathAI creates a voice-enabled digital pathology workflow that unites slide review and reporting for greater efficiency and accuracy. - October 06, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated DNA-to-GMP CDMO Platform in Québec
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated Microbial CDMO Platform from DNA Design to GMP Release Aquaterra Biotech announced an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform that advances microbial and recombinant programs from DNA design to GMP release and logistics. Headquartered... - September 30, 2025 - Aquaterra Biotech
Voicebrook to Showcase Speech-Enabled Digital Pathology at PathVisions 2025
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 210 to experience VoiceOver PRO, SynoptIQ eCP, and the industry’s first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution. - September 23, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook and Gestalt Diagnostics Announce Seamless Integration to Enhance Pathology Workflows
Voicebrook's integration with Gestalt represents the industry's first fully speech-enabled digital pathology solution. - September 17, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Voicebrook to Showcase Innovative Pathology Reporting Solutions at CAP25 Annual Meeting
Visit Voicebrook at Booth 316 in the Exhibit Hall during CAP25 to see demonstrations of VoiceOver PRO & SynoptIQ eCP. - September 10, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Dr. Brian Badman Performs Indiana’s First Augmented Reality-Assisted Shoulder Replacement Surgery at Central Indiana Orthopedics
Central Indiana Orthopedics is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in orthopedic surgery: Dr. Brian Badman, a board-certified, fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon, has performed the first augmented reality-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in the state of Indiana using the ARVIS®... - August 04, 2025 - Central Indiana Orthopedics
FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency. - July 01, 2025 - FTG Imaging
New White Paper Maps the Real-World Adoption of AI in Healthcare and What It Means for Clinical Leaders and Innovators
“Crossing the Clinical Chasm: Unlocking the Value of AI in Healthcare” Spotlights Companies Delivering Measurable Value Through AI in Diagnostics, Trials, and Patient Care. This report answers a simple but urgent question: How to bridge the gap between innovation and adoption in healthcare? - June 27, 2025 - StratCraft, Inc.
RESCUE-II Study Results Demonstrate Safety and Feasibility of the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter (BEC) in Treating Pulmonary Embolism (PE) On-The-Table (OTT)
Thrombolex, Inc., a medical device manufacturer committed to advancing solutions for the treatment of arterial and venous thromboembolic diseases, announced the publication of the results from the RESCUE-II Study in JACC: Advances. - June 25, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Voicebrook Participates in 2025 WG-26 DICOM Connectathon to Advance Pathology Workflow Interoperability
Voicebrook's participation in the Connectathon ensures that its VoiceOver PRO platform can leverage DICOM-standard annotations to enhance reporting accuracy and reduce manual entry. - May 21, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Opening Of New Cancer Care Center in East Islip
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly announces the opening of its newest cancer care center in East Islip, bringing advanced treatment, expert care, and expanded services to the community. Located at 136 E Main Street, the new center offers a modern, welcoming environment... - May 17, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Voicebrook Hires New Director of Business Development
David Colangelo joins Voicebrook, bringing a wealth of experience in business development and global partnerships. - April 08, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
HistAI Unveils Groundbreaking SPIDER Initiative at HIMSS Conference
At the HIMSS Conference, HistAI announced the SPIDER Initiative, an open-source project set to become the largest supervised medical imaging dataset. The initiative will compile more than 50 millions of fully annotated images from 20 organs and 400 morphologies, advancing AI-driven diagnostics, precision medicine, and drug development. The first release includes more than 4 millions of images from 6K Whole Slide Images (WSIs) across Skin, Colorectal, and Thorax. Available starting today. - March 06, 2025 - HistAI
Voicebrook Collaborates with MEDITECH to Enhance Interoperability and Optimize Workflows
The integration between Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO and MEDITECH’s Expanse Pathology will provide users with a streamlined reporting experience, enabling pathologists to work more effectively while maintaining focus on delivering high-quality patient care. - February 26, 2025 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Lakeville Chiropractor Published in Medical Journal
Cody Rodewald, owner of Align Chiropractic in Lakeville, had a study published recently in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic on the "Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion." - February 20, 2025 - Align Chiropractic Lakeville
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Implements New Software to Improve Their Ability to Closing Gaps in Cancer Care
Coordinate Platform from Agamon Health will automate cancer centers’ ability to improve follow-up care and treatment. New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the largest community cancer centers in the US, serving patients across New York State, announces a new partnership... - February 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Introduction of New Standard for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) Paves Way for Fast Track Innovations
As joint effort with Dr. Andy Adler Sciospec introduces a new HDF5-based data format for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT). This standard improves scalability, extensibility, and data exchange, addressing challenges in EIT research. Fully supported by EIDORS and integrated into Sciospec products it is now available for researchers globally. The format accelerates innovation, enabling portable diagnostics, non-invasive monitoring, and advanced biosensors. - January 10, 2025 - Sciospec GmbH
Stanley L. Hinton Selected as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Stanley L. Hinton of Fayetteville, Georgia has been selected as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. An esteemed member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Hinton was also... - January 09, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
EBM Technologies and OmniPACS Partner to Transform Medical Imaging for Small to Medium Healthcare Providers in the US
EBM Technologies and OmniPACS are partnering to create accessible, AI-powered imaging solutions for U.S. healthcare providers. A pivotal meeting at MoMA inspired their creative vision for addressing challenges in medical imaging, blending EBM’s expertise with OmniPACS’s scalable platform. The partnership will debut innovations at RSNA 2024, focusing on solutions for small to medium healthcare facilities. - December 08, 2024 - OmniPACS Health Technologies LLC
Patent Issued for Low Dose, Ultra-High Definition, and Cinematic X-Ray Imaging Technology
Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC has received U.S. Patent No. 12,127,867 LOW-DOSE X-RAY IMAGING SYSTEM, which covers the company’s methods via a back-illuminated sensor as a collector component of a detector for use in intraoral and extraoral 2D and 3D dental radiography, digital... - November 25, 2024 - Real Time Imaging Technologies
RESCUE-II Trial Demonstrates the Feasibility of On-The-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis
RESCUE-II Trial Demonstrates the Feasibility of On-The-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis without Post-Procedure Infusion in Treating Acute Pulmonary Embolism - October 28, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Thrombolex Announces the First Two Patients Enrolled in the RAPID-PE Clinical Study
Thrombolex, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first two patients in the RAPID-PE study using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism by Dr. Ayman Iskander, interventional cardiologist at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse, NY. The... - October 23, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance Announces Landmark Support of Research Focused on Breast Cancer in Men
The Male Breast Global Alliance (MBCGA) announced the launch of a new program to support research focused specifically on breast cancer in men. The MBCGA, a 501c3 non-profit, will be one of the first organizations of its kind to devote a significant part of its energy and mission to funding... - October 16, 2024 - Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance
Reveal Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Ceramics West and Expansion Into the Local Portland Market
Reveal Diagnostics, the leading provider of Cone Beam CT imaging services in the San Francisco Bay area, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Portland, Oregon. - September 18, 2024 - Reveal Diagnostics
Voicebrook Expands Services in Puerto Rico; Partners with Integrated Pathology Services, an Independent Laboratory
Integrated Pathology Services will implement Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO pathology reporting solution, becoming Voicebrook's first independent laboratory customer in Puerto Rico. - August 09, 2024 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, Joins New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a Division of New York Health
New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a division of New York Health (NY Health), is proud to announce the addition of Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, to its Interventional Pain and Spine team. Dr. Cushman is dedicated to providing support and interventions to treat chronic pain and joint-related... - August 07, 2024 - New York Health
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Innovative, Patented Non-Invasive Brain Treatment Technology
Silver Scott Mines will be acquiring the assets of AddBrain, Inc.’s technology. It has been used to treat Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s and Suicidal Depression with excellent results. There are ongoing clinical trials in Canada. - August 02, 2024 - Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Thrombolex and Aidoc Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Breakthrough Pulmonary Embolism Treatment
Thrombolex, Inc., an innovator in the development of advanced interventional medical devices for the treatment of thromboembolic disease, and Aidoc, a pioneering force in clinical AI, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism... - July 30, 2024 - Thrombolex, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Port Jefferson Station
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce its new state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center at 1500 Route 112, Building 1. The center is approximately 18,000 square feet and just across the parking lot from its... - July 15, 2024 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Stanley L. Hinton Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Stanley L. Hinton of Fayetteville, Georgia has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Stanley L. Hinton Stanley L. Hinton is a Radiation... - July 11, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Voicebrook Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Generative AI Feature for Pathologists
Voicebrook is the first and only provider of pathology reporting solutions to utilize generative AI to draft diagnoses in cancer case reports, improving accuracy and efficiency. - June 24, 2024 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Jusha International and Dextro Imaging Form Strategic Partnership
Jusha International Collaborates with Dextro Imaging Specialists, Revolutionizing Radiology with Lower Costs and Enhanced Quality - May 28, 2024 - Pacs Harmony
Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Allan Zhang Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce the addition of Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Allan Zhang. Dr. Zhang will practice at 5316 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Zhang to NY Health,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical... - May 02, 2024 - New York Health
Urologist Dr. Miguel Pineda Joins NY Health
New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that board-certified Urologist Dr. Miguel Pineda has joined its Urology team. Dr. Pineda will practice at 175 Remsen Street, Suite 1225, Brooklyn, NY 11201. “We are proud to welcome Dr. Pineda to NY Health,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief... - May 02, 2024 - New York Health
Urologist Dr. Alexander Marinbakh Joins NY Health
New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that Urologist Alexander Marinbakh, MD, DO, PhD, has joined its team. Dr. Marinbakh will practice at 454 Fort Washington Avenue, Manhattan, NY 11741. “Dr Marinbakh’s pedigree, professional achievements, and the tremendous trust he has... - April 01, 2024 - New York Health