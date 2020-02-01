Willis Towers Watson InsurTech Quarterly Briefing Q4 2019 Features Global InsurTech ClaimVantage

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ClaimVantage Press Release

Focused on the Claims and Settlement process, this spotlight report features 10 InsurTechs focused on reimagining the claims process for incumbent insurers.

Portland, ME, February 01, 2020 --



Throughout 2019, Willis Towers Watson focused on four functional chain categories for each of their quarterly InsurTech briefings: Pricing and Underwriting, Quoting, Policy Administration, and Claims and Settlement. Of the 760 InsurTech companies analyzed, over 92% of them focus on the first three elements, with a high percentage concentrating on the distribution of insurance products, rather than on the B2B back-end systems.



Although only 8% of InsurTech companies focus on Claims and Settlement, this is where (re)insurers demonstrate their true calling. Policyholders believe that although having insurance is important, insurers are reluctant to pay out on claims. Making the claim process as seamless and effective as possible builds trust with claimants, improving customer engagement. The more quickly a claim is settled, the less time and effort claim professionals need to spend on it, highlighting the importance of decreasing claim durations. Not only does this improve customer satisfaction, but it improves capital management and employee productivity.



The ClaimVantage Solution digitally transforms claim management; From claim intake, auto-adjudication of low-risk claims, claimant engagement through the Customer Portal, through to payment. Moving from a legacy system to a customer-centric, scalable centralized platform improves operational efficiency, provides better access to data to make data-driven decisions, and changes focus from a task management exercise to strategic risk management.



The report recognizes that overhauling a working claim system is a daunting task, and suggest using an incremental approach to digital transformation. ClaimVantage takes a phased approach to implement its claim management solution. With a focus on change management key to project success, conducting workshops ahead of project kick-off is key to planning an effective project. Starting with the minimum viable product, the solution is delivered in phases, which reduces risk, while getting the system up and running as quickly as possible. A solution built natively on the cloud, agile delivery is a cornerstone of the ClaimVantage implementation team approach.



Read more in the Willis Tower Watson InsurTech Quarterly Briefing for Q4 2019.



About ClaimVantage



ClaimVantage offers industry-leading life, health, and absence claim management software solutions for insurance carriers, Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and large employers. ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity, helping its customers to deliver superior customer service.



With its North American headquarters in Portland, Maine, and European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ClaimVantage also has teams in EMEA and APAC.



Sarah Courtney

207-221-0560



www.claimvantage.com



