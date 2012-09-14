UpsideLMS and Experience-Learning - Joint Initiative in UK and Europe

Press Releases Experience-Learning Press Release

UpsideLMS and Experience-Learning are excite to bring the award-winning learning ecosystem to the European and UK stage.

Huddersfield, United Kingdom, February 01, 2020 --(



UpsideLMS have been supplying e-learning solutions for over fifteen years, is the recipient of over 48 awards for its LMS products and has an extensive customer base in Asia, the Far East and Australasia.



Experience-Learning has ten years of experience providing e-learning solutions and strategic and implementation services in the UK and Europe in both the private and public sector and now wishes to offer the highly rated UpsideLMS products in Europe.



It is a logical step to bring together the best products in the e-learning arena, together with a very experienced organisation in terms of business implementations of e-learning solutions.



It is the joint aim to bring UpsideLMS to the UK and European marketplace and significantly establish the presence of this product both in the UK and European regions.



Glenn Stewart, co-founder of Experience-Learning said, “It makes eminent sense, and certainly great business potential, in bringing together a premier player on the world stage of Learning Management together with UK based experts in implementation of such systems across many vertical markets.”



Contact Information Experience-Learning-UK

Glenn Stewart

0044 7973510805

www.experience-learning.co.uk

Glenn Stewart

0044 7973510805



www.experience-learning.co.uk



