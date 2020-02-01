Novo Credit Union Goes Live with Eltropy’s World Class Text Messaging Solution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

California-based CU Aims to Improve Member Communication.

Milpitas, CA, February 01, 2020 --(



Prior to implementing Eltropy, Novo’s members expressed their desire to communicate with Novo staff via text message which led to frustration on both sides. After experiencing a live demo, Novo realized Eltropy was the answer to this common communication obstacle.



Novo’s CEO and manager Rosie Zarubick said, “Eltropy is so user friendly and the application is so dynamic. The peace of mind knowing that we are sharing information securely is extremely important.”



“Novo Credit Union is very forward thinking and devoted to best serving its members,” said Ashish Garg, CEO and co-founder of Eltropy. “We needed to show them that we provided both security and ease of use for the small, close-knit community that makes up this credit union. Closing this deal shows that Eltropy is committed to serving credit unions of all sizes and the solution is ideal for all asset sizes.”



Training and Deployment

Following an online training and just several weeks of implementation to perfect the product for Novo, the credit union was up and running on Eltropy’s platform.



“I have never been involved in a project that went this smoothly and deployed so quickly,” said Zarubick. “I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly the training process was completed. The interface is so easy to use. Eltropy has already changed the way we interact with our members in a hugely positive way.”



Looking Forward

Novo’s long-term goal is to replace most of its member communication conducted over fax and email to text messaging. Given members’ earlier desire to communicate via text and with Eltropy’s platform, that should be a very attainable goal.



About Novo Credit Union

Novo Credit Union was chartered in 1963 under the name CRC Federal Credit Union. The credit union opened with $750 in assets to the employees of CRC in Norco. Today, the credit union proudly serves Dept. of Corrections employees in So. Cal and is over 2,000 members strong with just over $10 million in assets.



About Eltropy

Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381



www.eltropy.com



