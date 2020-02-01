Splash and Dash for Dogs Honors Franchise Owners with All-Inclusive Vacations as the Company Continues to Prosper from the Economy

Press Releases Splash and Dash for Dogs Press Release

St. Petersburg, FL, February 01, 2020 --(



“This year was more successful than the last and partial thanks go to the health of Trump’s strong economy. We are fortunate to have the flexibility to explore new areas of opportunity while improving on already successful processes,” said Dan Barton, Founder, and CEO of Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique. “It is an incredible experience to be able to reward the amazing people who have made Splash and Dash the leader in pet pampering. We are impressed by the charisma and dedication of our owners who work tirelessly to build their own businesses along with the Splash and Dash brand.”



The first honor was awarded to the location with the highest increase in overall same-store sales. The Peachtree City, Georgia Splash and Dash achieved an impressive increase of 42.1% from 2018 to 2019.



The team at the Southern Pines, North Carolina location was recognized for its increase in recurring monthly revenue. This Splash and Dash location increased monthly membership dues by an unparalleled 51.9% in 2019.



The third location honored was Point Loma’s Splash and Dash in San Diego, California. This team achieved the highest increase in grooming services for 2019 with the accomplished revenue growth of 59.2%.



About Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique



Splash and Dash is a unique pet franchise and the first pet-industry disruptor. Established in 2010, just as the pet-industry experienced an initial wave of exponential growth, the Splash and Dash brand revolutionized the pet-grooming experience.



Recurring Revenue Model

Unlimited Monthly Bath Club

Consistent, Predictable, and Proven Revenue Streams

Lowest Franchise Fee in the Pet-Industry

3 Year Recognition as Inc 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Upscale Boutiques with a Mindful Curation of Products & Offerings

Proprietary Software and Technology



Dylan Hendrix

888-815-2284 Ext 40



splashanddashfranchise.com/



