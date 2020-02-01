4 Entertainment's Paula Boggs Band Announces Spring Tour in Texas; Dallas, Georgetown, San Antonio

4 Entertainment's Seattle-brewed Americana and Soulgrass crossover Paula Boggs Band are about to hit the road with a return tour to Texas in February 2020. They will be playing in Dallas at Poor David’s Pub (20th), Georgetown at Roots Bistro (22nd) and San Antonio at Sam’s Burger Joint (23rd).

Paula Boggs Band’s Texas Tour

February 20 – Dallas, TX at Poor David’s Pub

February 22 – Georgetown at Roots Bistro

February 23 – San Antonio at Sam’s Burger Joint



Paula Boggs Band traverses Americana, world, rock and Jazz. This Seattle-brewed “soul grass” group’s rich, rootsy style comes from its versatile lineup: Paula Boggs, lead vocals/guitar/ukulele; Mark Chinen, guitar/banjo; Marina Christopher, bass/vocals; Paul Matthew Moore, keyboards/accordion/vocals; Tor Dietrichson, percussion/vocals; Darren Loucas (mandolin, guitar, harmonica, fiddle, dobro, vocals) and Jake Evans, drums.



Paula Boggs Band inspires listeners with their music to see the world through a slightly different and more-unifying lens. Their last album, Elixer: The Soulgrass Sessions mixes political-minded calls to action with love songs and personal reflections. The band’s song “Benediction,” inspired by the 2015 Charleston, SC church murders, premiered in Charleston with Mother Emanuel AME Choir.



Boggs is a voting member of the Recording Academy, was one of five Seattle-area songwriters chosen for the 2017 global Acoustic Guitar Project and is a Seattle Mayor's 2018 Arts Awards Honoree. She had a 14-year career in public service, including as federal prosecutor, attorney for the U.S. military and for the White House. She is an Army Airborne veteran, and received a Congressional appointment to the US Naval Academy – among America's first women to do so. She also spent many years as Starbucks' top lawyer and as a vice president at Dell Corporation.