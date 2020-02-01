Apellix to Present on “The State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating UAV Systems – Industrial Spray Printing Drones” at Coatings + 2020 Conference

Apellix, the safety partner for the technological revolution, is proud to announce they will be presenting on “The State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating UAV Systems – Industrial Spray Printing Drones” at Coatings + 2020 Conference for the paint and protective coatings Industry.

Jacksonville, FL, February 01, 2020 --(



At the conference, paint and coatings professionals can participate and learn about the future of the industry including the “The State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating UAV Systems – Industrial Spray Printing Drones”, a presentation Tuesday morning given by Robert Dahlstrom, the founder and CEO of Apellix. Paint and Coatings professionals including facility owners, specifiers, manufacturers, contractors, engineers, consultants and inspectors are encouraged to attend this exciting session showcasing the newest innovation in spray painting since the invention of the airless spray paint system.



Apellix has created software-controlled aerial robot systems (drones) that allows them to fly, under full computer control, up to structures and spray paint using traditional spray-painting equipment. The Apellix proof of concept of their autonomous spray painting aerial robotic system was debuted almost 3 years ago. Since that time they have been developing the electronics, sensor arrays, and software to precisely control the aerial system from onboard the aircraft enabling both a tethered system where the paint, spray compressor, and power is kept on the ground and an untethered system wherein a reservoir of paint is carried by the aircraft.



For more information on Apellix and its products, email us at info (at) apellix (dot) com.



About Apellix

Apellix, an early-stage software company based in Jacksonville, Florida, develops custom bespoke industrial solutions based on our aerial robotics platform. Our patented software and sensor arrays control precision flight to perform a wide range of tasks currently too expensive or too dangerous to otherwise perform. Video examples of Apellix drones at work can be seen on the Apellix website.



Media inquiries:

Apellix press

press@Apellix.com

904-647-4511



Investor inquiries:

Jeff McCutcheon

jeff@boardadv.com

