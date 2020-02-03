Press Releases EZ Mold Inspections Press Release

Receive press releases from EZ Mold Inspections: By Email RSS Feeds: Poway, CA Mold Inspection and Testing Services Added by EZ Mold Inspections

EZ Mold Inspections brings mold inspection and mold testing services to Poway, adding to the Murrieta-based company's service area in San Diego County.

Poway, CA, February 03, 2020 --(



“Poway residents deserve honest and ethical mold inspection and testing, which is why I started EZ Mold Inspections,” stated Robert Armstrong, owner and inspector of EZ Mold Inspections. “We serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and superior customer service.”



EZ Mold Inspections only offers inspection and testing services and does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, the company is an independent, third party with no conflict of interest. Clients can fully trust that they will receive truthful, honest answers if they have a mold problem in their Poway home. Poway homeowners can watch the company’s video at https://youtu.be/hEieC3QIeIs



Molds are part of the natural environment, existing indoor and outdoor. But mold problems can develop in Poway homes when mold grows on surfaces that are damp or wet. If your home smells moldy but you cannot see the mold source, you might need a mold inspection to locate hidden mold. In addition, you might want a mold inspection if your Poway home had water damage or if you or your tenants are experiencing health problems. Mold could be hidden in many possible places.



Poway residents may also want mold inspections and testing performed so they can have peace of mind that their home does not have a mold problem in the indoor environment. EZ Mold Inspections can help them find out if they need to be concerned about potential mold problems inside the building.



For more information, visit the company website at https://www.ezmoldinspections.com



Contact Info:

Contact Person: Robert Armstrong

Organization: EZ Mold Inspections

Address: 39252 Winchester Rd, Ste 107-196, Murrieta, CA 92563

Phone: (951) 401-0565



About EZ Mold Inspections

Located in Murrieta, EZ Mold Inspections provides mold inspections and asbestos testing services and serves communities in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company was established by Robert Armstrong who has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California. Poway, CA, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EZ Mold Inspections now provides mold testing and mold inspections in Poway. The company now serves five cities in San Diego County including Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, Poway and San Diego, CA. Poway residents will benefit from the company’s experience with more than two decades of expertise and insights in real estate and mold inspections.“Poway residents deserve honest and ethical mold inspection and testing, which is why I started EZ Mold Inspections,” stated Robert Armstrong, owner and inspector of EZ Mold Inspections. “We serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and superior customer service.”EZ Mold Inspections only offers inspection and testing services and does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, the company is an independent, third party with no conflict of interest. Clients can fully trust that they will receive truthful, honest answers if they have a mold problem in their Poway home. Poway homeowners can watch the company’s video at https://youtu.be/hEieC3QIeIsMolds are part of the natural environment, existing indoor and outdoor. But mold problems can develop in Poway homes when mold grows on surfaces that are damp or wet. If your home smells moldy but you cannot see the mold source, you might need a mold inspection to locate hidden mold. In addition, you might want a mold inspection if your Poway home had water damage or if you or your tenants are experiencing health problems. Mold could be hidden in many possible places.Poway residents may also want mold inspections and testing performed so they can have peace of mind that their home does not have a mold problem in the indoor environment. EZ Mold Inspections can help them find out if they need to be concerned about potential mold problems inside the building.For more information, visit the company website at https://www.ezmoldinspections.comContact Info:Contact Person: Robert ArmstrongOrganization: EZ Mold InspectionsAddress: 39252 Winchester Rd, Ste 107-196, Murrieta, CA 92563Phone: (951) 401-0565About EZ Mold InspectionsLocated in Murrieta, EZ Mold Inspections provides mold inspections and asbestos testing services and serves communities in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company was established by Robert Armstrong who has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California. Contact Information EZ Mold Inspections

Robert Armstrong

951-401-0565



https://www.ezmoldinspections.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EZ Mold Inspections