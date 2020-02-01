Centered Mind Therapy Names Shaudi Adel as Clinical Director

Press Releases Centered Mind Therapy Press Release

San Diego, CA, February 01, 2020 --(



Ms. Adel received a Bachelors in Psychology from University of California Irvine, and began her career with a strong emphasis in clinical research focused on improving mental health treatment methods. She received a Masters of Social Work degree from San Diego State University, and over the past 10 years has worked in inpatient programs, outpatient programs, and private practices in both New York and California.



Commenting on her new role Ms. Adel notes: "I am excited to be leading Centered Mind Therapy. I would describe my approach to therapy as collaborative, authentic, and focusing on instilling hope for a more positive future for my clients in a safe, non-judgemental space. I not only take time to understand why my clients are deciding to begin therapy, but I make an effort to understand their strengths so that we can utilize them during our work together to achieve their goals."



Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Adel's generalized skill-set built over the past 10 years sets her apart of other therapist, and that she brings a more compassionate and informed approach to the Clinical Director role at Centered Mind Therapy.



Brian Cline

858-215-3885



centeredmindtherapy.com



