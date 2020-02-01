Press Releases The ART of GIVING Press Release

Receive press releases from The ART of GIVING: By Email RSS Feeds: The ART of GIVING World Premiere

The ART of GIVING officially launches to amplify awareness for the causes championed by the world's most iconic Artists.

Los Angeles, CA, February 01, 2020 --(



Created by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Matt Sorum (legendary drummer of Guns N’ Roses, The Cult and Velvet Revolver), and award-winning music portrait photographer Mark Maryanovich, The ART of GIVING is a charitable proceeds project featuring photo shoots with legendary Artists, and brief video interviews based on the causes they support.



Each Installment culminates in capturing a one of a kind portrait signed by the Artist. The autographed limited edition print is being auctioned via Charitybuzz.com, with all net proceeds donated directly to a charity chosen by the Artist. The video interviews are being broadcast online at www.theartofgiving.art with a link to the Charitybuzz auction page.



“With the world, the way things are going, you know, people gotta get out there and pitch in, and help just make the world a better place...We’ve been so blessed, playing music all of our lives, and meeting so many people all over the world, that it’s sort of a natural fit for us to just say, hey man, how can we help?” said Co-Creator Matt Sorum.



Essentially, The ART of GIVING provides a unique platform to showcase the worthy causes championed by the world’s most talented Artists, providing fans access to their favorite icons, with a simplified method to join them in supporting their chosen charities.



Pls. join your host Matt Sorum for the Premiere of The ART of GIVING by clicking and following/liking/sharing/forwarding the links below, to stay tuned as Installment 1 launches February 1, 2020, revealing their first guest star.



www.theartofgiving.art

Instagram: @theartofgiving.art

Facebook: The ART of Giving | theartofgiving.art

Twitter: @TheAofG_art



The ART of GIVING Co-Creator and Host Matt Sorum is available for interviews. Contact: Mark Maryanovich, Co-Creator

info@theartofgiving.art

(310) 774-6073 (cell) Los Angeles, CA, February 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Purely a project fueled by passion, The ART of GIVING premieres February 1, 2020 to showcase the charitable causes championed by the world’s most renowned Artists in the realms of music, entertainment and fine art.Created by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Matt Sorum (legendary drummer of Guns N’ Roses, The Cult and Velvet Revolver), and award-winning music portrait photographer Mark Maryanovich, The ART of GIVING is a charitable proceeds project featuring photo shoots with legendary Artists, and brief video interviews based on the causes they support.Each Installment culminates in capturing a one of a kind portrait signed by the Artist. The autographed limited edition print is being auctioned via Charitybuzz.com, with all net proceeds donated directly to a charity chosen by the Artist. The video interviews are being broadcast online at www.theartofgiving.art with a link to the Charitybuzz auction page.“With the world, the way things are going, you know, people gotta get out there and pitch in, and help just make the world a better place...We’ve been so blessed, playing music all of our lives, and meeting so many people all over the world, that it’s sort of a natural fit for us to just say, hey man, how can we help?” said Co-Creator Matt Sorum.Essentially, The ART of GIVING provides a unique platform to showcase the worthy causes championed by the world’s most talented Artists, providing fans access to their favorite icons, with a simplified method to join them in supporting their chosen charities.Pls. join your host Matt Sorum for the Premiere of The ART of GIVING by clicking and following/liking/sharing/forwarding the links below, to stay tuned as Installment 1 launches February 1, 2020, revealing their first guest star.www.theartofgiving.artInstagram: @theartofgiving.artFacebook: The ART of Giving | theartofgiving.artTwitter: @TheAofG_artThe ART of GIVING Co-Creator and Host Matt Sorum is available for interviews. Contact: Mark Maryanovich, Co-Creatorinfo@theartofgiving.art(310) 774-6073 (cell) Contact Information The ART of GIVING

Mark Maryanovich

310-774-6073



www.theartofgiving.art



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The ART of GIVING