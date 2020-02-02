IOSIGNITE Helping Presidency School, Ajmer Build Its Brand Essence

Press Releases IOSIGNITE Press Release

Presidency School collaborated with IOSIGNITE to create and implement online and offline communications aimed at becoming the most respected institution of humanistic education for cultivating future leaders.

Kolkata, India, February 02, 2020



For the entire campaign, refer:

https://www.iosignite.com/learn/unifying-a-school/



About Presidency School



Presidency School, Ajmer, which believes in giving a strong foundation to the future of our country, believes that every child is unique and special. It believes in moulding children in the best possible manner to become wise and compassionate leaders. Presidency School believes that education should be introduced to the children as part of their personalities.



About IOSIGNITE



IOSIGNITE is a multidisciplinary education marketing agency specialising in digital marketing for schools and colleges, building professional grade school and college websites, branding for schools and colleges and merchandising. IOSIGNITE enables schools and colleges to discover and communicate their core value proposition to the existing and prospective students along with their parents.



Contact: Reach us at: talk@iosignite.com

Kush Srivastava

+91-9794542565



iosignite.com



