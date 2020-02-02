IOSIGNITE Helping Presidency School, Ajmer Build Its Brand Essence

Kolkata, India, February 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- IOSIGNITE ran a creative brand campaign, known as "I am Presidency" which not only gave Presidency bold messaging and a strategy designed to stand out, but more importantly unified the current students and parents by answering the essential question of "who we are."
About Presidency School
Presidency School, Ajmer, which believes in giving a strong foundation to the future of our country, believes that every child is unique and special. It believes in moulding children in the best possible manner to become wise and compassionate leaders. Presidency School believes that education should be introduced to the children as part of their personalities.
About IOSIGNITE
IOSIGNITE is a multidisciplinary education marketing agency specialising in digital marketing for schools and colleges, building professional grade school and college websites, branding for schools and colleges and merchandising. IOSIGNITE enables schools and colleges to discover and communicate their core value proposition to the existing and prospective students along with their parents.
