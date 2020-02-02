Chetu’s Continued Growth in 2019 Ushers in Monumental 20 Year Anniversary

Press Releases Chetu Inc. Press Release

Celebrating nearly 20 years of operation, 2019 has proved to be another year of sustained growth for Chetu which broke the $55 million in revenue milestone and achieved another year of double-digit growth. As part of this success, the company expanded its operations and increased its number of dedicated software solution experts to nearly 1,800.



Outside of operations, both the sales and marketing teams saw a growth of 21 and 25 percent in personnel respectively. Chetu also augmented its status as a thought leader in over 40 different industries around the world having attended 155 tradeshows and exhibiting at an impressive 258.



Lastly, the company capitalized on the increased demand for custom software in Europe by opening its fourteenth office located in Birmingham, England, which serves as the home base for the European and Middle Eastern markets.



“2019 was a record year for our company, and we are incredibly proud of all the team members who helped make it a success,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Generating over $55 million in revenue is a huge milestone for a private company like ours, and we intend to build on this success in 2020 and beyond.”



In 2020, Chetu is set to move into its new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Plantation, Florida. The new facility, will feature the very latest in technological innovations and help further grow the burgeoning technology scene in the region. For more information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.



About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.



