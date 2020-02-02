PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
"The Book of Moncoto" Released as the Old Year Ends and the New Year Begins


Dr. Mosetta Penick Phillips-Cermak greets the New Year with the release of Her first middle-grade fantasy.

Cleveland, OH, February 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Mosetta M. Penick Phillips-Cermak, author of 16 books, announces the release of her middle-grade fiction, "The Book of Moncoto."

Published in E-book format by BookRix, with a copyright date of December 31, 2019, this fantasy is the story of a generous but spoiled 12 year old who make choices that leads her into a world of mystery and magic. The 247 page fantasy "The Book of Moncoto" is available on Amazon.com and other industry-leading sites.

In 2009, Dr. Penick Phillips-Cermak was nominated for the American Library Association's, Association for Library Services to Children's, Notable Children's Books List, and the Moonbeam Children's Book Award all in one ten day period.

"I have been away for a while due to health issues. But, I have never stopped writing. I am looking forward to seeing how this book is received," said Dr. Mosetta.
Dr. Mosett Penick Phillips-Cermak
Mosetta M. Penick Phillips-Cermak
216-671-7613
www.mosettapenickphillips-cermak

