Press Releases Firewalla Press Release

Receive press releases from Firewalla: By Email RSS Feeds: Firewalla Helps Protect Video Doorbells from Hackers

Plug-and-play smart firewall is a must-have accessory for the modern smart home.

San Jose, CA, February 10, 2020 --(



Firewalla, a smart cyber security firewall appliance, is a tiny device that plugs into any router to enhance security of home networks, including the plethora of smart home devices connected to them that most households now use. It monitors all devices on the network, blocking unwanted sites and ads, with customizable parental controls, and a personal VPN server for security away from home. Firewalla provides Cyber Attack Protection, notifying users of evidence of an attack on the network and using active blocking to block known dangerous sites.



Any smart home device can be vulnerable. It is important to put as many barriers as possible between the device, the network and would-be hackers. This includes taking steps like:



- Regularly checking routers for firmware updates

- Keeping smart home devices updated to the latest software and firmware

- Signing up for company newsletters to stay informed of any security patches so they can be downloaded as soon as they are issued

- Using complicated passwords



Firewalla is available for purchase at Firewalla.com or Amazon.



About Firewalla



Firewalla is dedicated to creating cybersecurity solutions that are simple, affordable, and powerful for everyone. Firewalla devices are protecting networks in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.firewalla.com. San Jose, CA, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Recently, cyber criminals have been targeting popular video doorbells. In several instances, they have taken control of the cameras, watched families coming and going and even spoken to them through the doorbell speaker. This would be an unsettling experience for anyone to know that a stranger can peep into their home electronically at any time. One way the modern smart homeowner can protect against cyber criminals is by installing a firewall on their home network, like Firewalla.Firewalla, a smart cyber security firewall appliance, is a tiny device that plugs into any router to enhance security of home networks, including the plethora of smart home devices connected to them that most households now use. It monitors all devices on the network, blocking unwanted sites and ads, with customizable parental controls, and a personal VPN server for security away from home. Firewalla provides Cyber Attack Protection, notifying users of evidence of an attack on the network and using active blocking to block known dangerous sites.Any smart home device can be vulnerable. It is important to put as many barriers as possible between the device, the network and would-be hackers. This includes taking steps like:- Regularly checking routers for firmware updates- Keeping smart home devices updated to the latest software and firmware- Signing up for company newsletters to stay informed of any security patches so they can be downloaded as soon as they are issued- Using complicated passwordsFirewalla is available for purchase at Firewalla.com or Amazon.About FirewallaFirewalla is dedicated to creating cybersecurity solutions that are simple, affordable, and powerful for everyone. Firewalla devices are protecting networks in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.firewalla.com. Contact Information Firewalla

Laura Baumgartner

480-264-5133



www.firewalla.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Firewalla