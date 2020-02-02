Press Releases Reliance Risk Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Reliance Risk Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: High Net Worth MGA, Reliance Risk Solutions, Kicks Off 2020 with Launch of New Website

Atlanta, GA, February 02, 2020 --(



The new website includes curated visuals and broader explanations of coverages available to better guide agents through RRS’ portfolio of expertise. Appointed agents can also access the agent portal from the front-facing website to access rating, billing and other user profile details.



“We are happy to formally launch our new website and brand to better serve our clients,” said Paul Kountz, Director of Reliance Risk Solutions. “The past four and a half years have been an incredibly humbling experience for our team as we took an idea to serve successful individuals in a space where there is a relentless push for automation, consolidation and commodification. Simply put, we could not have done this without the support of our agency and carrier partners as well as our families.”



Formed in 2015, Reliance Risk Solutions was developed as an expansion of Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.’s Personal Lines division for accounts that were unique and required higher capacity.



About Reliance Risk Solutions:

Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS) is an expert provider of tailor-made insurance products to address the risk transfer needs of successful individuals. Partnering with multiple insurance companies, RRS offers a suite of coverage options for Homeowners, Collections, Auto, Liability, and Watercraft risks. Atlanta, GA, February 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS) is pleased to announce the launch of its website, reliance-risk.com. This digital launch comes with RRS rebranding to assist agents with affluent clients to include many personal lines options.The new website includes curated visuals and broader explanations of coverages available to better guide agents through RRS’ portfolio of expertise. Appointed agents can also access the agent portal from the front-facing website to access rating, billing and other user profile details.“We are happy to formally launch our new website and brand to better serve our clients,” said Paul Kountz, Director of Reliance Risk Solutions. “The past four and a half years have been an incredibly humbling experience for our team as we took an idea to serve successful individuals in a space where there is a relentless push for automation, consolidation and commodification. Simply put, we could not have done this without the support of our agency and carrier partners as well as our families.”Formed in 2015, Reliance Risk Solutions was developed as an expansion of Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.’s Personal Lines division for accounts that were unique and required higher capacity.About Reliance Risk Solutions:Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS) is an expert provider of tailor-made insurance products to address the risk transfer needs of successful individuals. Partnering with multiple insurance companies, RRS offers a suite of coverage options for Homeowners, Collections, Auto, Liability, and Watercraft risks. Contact Information Reliance Risk Solutions

Toshya Leonard

865-481-2655



reliance-risk.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Reliance Risk Solutions