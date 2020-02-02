Press Releases Dreaming Big Publications Press Release

Receive press releases from Dreaming Big Publications: By Email RSS Feeds: "Unraveling: Resslar University Mysteries" by Allegra Craver is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications

"Unraveling: Resslar University Mysteries" is a suspense thriller story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies.

Sumrall, MS, February 02, 2020 --(



"Unraveling: Resslar University Mysteries" is available now from Amazon for $2.99 (e-book) or $9.99 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.



Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction - self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers - but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.



Amazon Link:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1947381210?pf_rd_p=ab873d20-a0ca-439b-ac45-cd78f07a84d8&pf_rd_r=VDVQ8E1PTXJ1MDS3P4P2



Dreaming Big Publications: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/ Sumrall, MS, February 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About the Book: Brooklyn Perce is a recent hire at the Resslar University radio station WRDW. As a journalism major, this is her dream come true. Her luck doesn’t break when she befriends the attractive boy in her Communications class, Nate Stevenson. It seems as though her freshman year could not get any better...Until she sees the abandoned fraternity house on the corner of campus. Brooklyn’s curiosity gets the better of her as the house consumes her life. As the stakes become higher, she enlists the help of her roommate and her boyfriend to uncover the mystery of the Sigma Eta Alpha brotherhood. With an unknown stalker on her tail, Brooklyn quickly realizes why the fraternity is gone–and why it should stay that way."Unraveling: Resslar University Mysteries" is available now from Amazon for $2.99 (e-book) or $9.99 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction - self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers - but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.Amazon Link:https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1947381210?pf_rd_p=ab873d20-a0ca-439b-ac45-cd78f07a84d8&pf_rd_r=VDVQ8E1PTXJ1MDS3P4P2Dreaming Big Publications: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/ Contact Information Dreaming Big Publications

Kristi King-Morgan

(601) 394-8813



http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dreaming Big Publications