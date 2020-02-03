Son of Glen A. Larson Has Launched Trailer of Upcoming Series

Press Releases Larson Lane Entertainment Company Press Release

Gilbert, AZ, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Glen Eric Larson, who is the son of Glen A. Larson, the producer of "Battlestar Galactica" and "Knight Rider" has just launched the first trailer for the upcoming release of a new series he has produced and directed called "The Adventures Of The Givomalz." "The Adventures of The Givomalz" premieres on Purple Gator TV which is on Roku and Amazon fire. The channel has just recently expanded into Brazil.The new epic series depicts puppet characters who are out to save the world with their giving gadgets while an evil villain sets out to destroy and steal from everyone. Glen Eric Larson envisioned that positive values could be made more exciting. He imagined something as important as giving could be turned into something fun. The Givomalz characters in the story include Bleeky who can blend into any environment, Sour Sam who has anger issues and Goofball who is quite the clutz. While characters in other stories use weapons that destroy, these characters use gadgets that give to others. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xMsPbwTW7E Contact Information Larson Lane Entertainment company

Glen Eric Larson

310-818-9820



inspirationalvideoclips.org



