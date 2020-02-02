Long-Time Educator Reba Barkley Joins Davidson Realty’s World Golf Village Team

Press Releases The Davidson Companies Press Release

About Davidson Realty, Inc.

Since 1989, Davidson Realty has remained family owned and operated, standing among Northeast Florida’s top real estate agencies. The firm works with residential and commercial customers in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and surrounding areas. Davidson boasts more than 50 experienced Realtors, many with client-focused specialties and certifications. Sister companies include Davidson Property Management, Davidson Development, Davidson Advisory Services, Davidson Referral Network and non-profit foundation Davidson Cares. Davidson Realty has offices in World Golf Village (100 E. Town Place in St. Augustine) and Jacksonville Beach (1500 Beach Boulevard, Suite 215). For more information about Davidson Realty, call 904-940-5000 or visit www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com. Fan, follow and see Davidson videos on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/DavidsonRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/DavidsonRealty) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/DavidsonRealtyInc). St. Augustine, FL, February 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Reba Barkley has joined the sales team at Davidson Realty, a family owned firm in Northeast Florida. Barkley’s background includes 25 years as an educator."Reba is truly an expert communicator and more importantly, an expert listener," said Sherry Davidson, President of Davidson Realty. “Her experiences in education and life make her a great partner to customers. We are happy to have Reba on our team.”Barkley originates from Atlanta where she attended Spelman College. As an educator she has served as a special needs teacher, elementary school principal and assistant professor. Due to her husband’s corporate relocations, Barkley and her family moved frequently through the years. She credits this with helping her to become skilled at buying and selling as well as creating smooth family transitions.Today, Barkley looks forward to helping other families navigate the real estate process. She works out of Davidson’s World Golf Village office.Visit Davidson Realty online at www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com to search available properties and get to know Davidson’s team of agents.About Davidson Realty, Inc.Since 1989, Davidson Realty has remained family owned and operated, standing among Northeast Florida’s top real estate agencies. The firm works with residential and commercial customers in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and surrounding areas. Davidson boasts more than 50 experienced Realtors, many with client-focused specialties and certifications. Sister companies include Davidson Property Management, Davidson Development, Davidson Advisory Services, Davidson Referral Network and non-profit foundation Davidson Cares. Davidson Realty has offices in World Golf Village (100 E. Town Place in St. Augustine) and Jacksonville Beach (1500 Beach Boulevard, Suite 215). For more information about Davidson Realty, call 904-940-5000 or visit www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com. Fan, follow and see Davidson videos on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/DavidsonRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/DavidsonRealty) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/DavidsonRealtyInc). Contact Information Cathy Eng

