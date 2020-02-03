Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT) Puts Focus on New Services

Press Releases Eastek International Corporation Press Release Share Blog

Effective April 1, 2020, EACT will put a focus on a new service that provides rapid prototyping of PCBA’s for its current and new customers. Kevin Grob, Site Leader for EACT said, “I’m excited that we are introducing this new Prototype business to round out our capabilities at EACT. In addition to being able to provide our core customers with their electronic manufacturing needs, we will now be able to engage customers at the design level with the offering of our quick-turn prototyping capabilities. By focusing on our core competencies like PCB assembly and quick-turn prototype work, we will be able to better serve our customer’s needs.”



Dave Vrioni, President of Eastek International Corporation and parent company of EACT said, “The new focus on supplying our strategic accounts coupled with the introduction of this key design service will allow us to leverage our strengths and provide a full range of capabilities to our customer partners.”



Eastek International Corporation is a US-based, owned and operated Contract Manufacturer. Since 1990, our mission has been simple: to assist our customers to be their most successful. We do this by utilizing our global manufacturing expertise and resources to efficiently provide our customers with the highest quality, most cost-effective product, on-time, and on-budget. We provide world-class manufacturing services from Design for Manufacturing (DFM) support through distribution with our global footprint. We specialize in Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), Tooling, Injection Molding, Turnkey Box Build Assembly and much more.



As a vertically integrated contract manufacturer, Eastek delivers electromechanical sub-assemblies and complete custom products. Eastek is a trusted partner for many Fortune 500 companies that require manufacturing for complex, low and high-volume production, all over the world.



The former ACT, now EACT, was acquired in 2013 by Eastek International Corporation. Committed to providing quality, cost-effective manufactured products, we provide full assembly services including everything from quick turn prototypes, pre-production, and full production runs. Our services are continually expanding to incorporate complex products and next generation technology.



Brandy Rhode

847-847-3952



www.eastekinternational.com



