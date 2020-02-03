MTS' Canadian Guitarist Darren Michael Boyd Overcomes Car Accident to Release Debut LP “Lifting The Curse”

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Darren has toured and recorded with a variety of artists, such as Black Ju-Ju, Creeping Beauty, and Famous Underground (featuring Juno award-winning vocalist Nicholas Walsh). He was invited multiple occasions to privately audition for platinum-selling artist Fefe Dobson, and asked to write songs for Alice Cooper’s daughter Calico Cooper, and long time bassist Chuck Garric’s band Beasto Blanco. Darren received a scholarship to Guitar Workshop Plus in Toronto, with some of the best players in the business as instructors (Paul Gilbert/Billy Sheehan/Sue Foley). He has shared the stage with such acts as One-Eyed Doll, Wednesday 13, Yngwie Malmsteen, Stryper, Harem Scarem, Beasto Blanco, and Lee Aaron. In the spring of 2019 he joined the Mississippi Mudds Theatre Group to play guitar for a sold out run of Queen’s We Will Rock You. The Mississippi Mudds won the Ottawa Faces Magazine award for Favourite Theatre Group for that year. Toronto, Canada, February 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- They say that laughter is the best medicine, but for Canadian guitarist and songwriter Darren Michael Boyd, music has been the ultimate cure. After a life-altering car accident, the Ottawa and Toronto-based musician created his debut album, “Lifting The Curse,” as a therapy for the physical and psychological complications that followed the accident.Painstakingly writing, recording and producing the 9-track album himself, Boyd only called upon outside help for one track, “Was It Something I Said,” which features drums by Emily Dolan Davies (The Darkness, Kim Wilde.) Mastering was done by Harry Hess at H-Bomb Mastering (Barenaked Ladies, Danko Jones, Monster Truck.)MTS Management Group has been brought in to promote the album and first stress track/video, “The Earth Is B Flat.” MTS President Michael Stover says, “Darren is a rock star… there’s no doubt about that. He’s got the look, the attitude, and the chops to pull it all off. I’m really excited about this album! Boyd blends the theatrics of bands like KISS, Alice Cooper and Queen with technical playing and melodies around every corner, with a modern twist to the sound. This is definitely not a ‘throwback’ record. Guitar fans are gonna flip!”About Darren Michael Boyd:Darren has toured and recorded with a variety of artists, such as Black Ju-Ju, Creeping Beauty, and Famous Underground (featuring Juno award-winning vocalist Nicholas Walsh). He was invited multiple occasions to privately audition for platinum-selling artist Fefe Dobson, and asked to write songs for Alice Cooper’s daughter Calico Cooper, and long time bassist Chuck Garric’s band Beasto Blanco. Darren received a scholarship to Guitar Workshop Plus in Toronto, with some of the best players in the business as instructors (Paul Gilbert/Billy Sheehan/Sue Foley). He has shared the stage with such acts as One-Eyed Doll, Wednesday 13, Yngwie Malmsteen, Stryper, Harem Scarem, Beasto Blanco, and Lee Aaron. In the spring of 2019 he joined the Mississippi Mudds Theatre Group to play guitar for a sold out run of Queen’s We Will Rock You. The Mississippi Mudds won the Ottawa Faces Magazine award for Favourite Theatre Group for that year. Contact Information MTS Management Group

