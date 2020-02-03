Magazine Interview with Songwriter Sparks Supernatural Controversy

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Controversy erupted after the writer on a song released by Loveforce International records claimed he co-wrote it with ghosts.

Los Angeles, CA, February 03, 2020



In an effort to stem the controversy, Wilkins sat down with reporters from the Insights Into Creativity blog / Online Magazine to clarify his statements. In the interview, he discussed the creative process he had for the authorship of the song and how the spirits collaborated in the creation of the song. Wilkins further discussed how the process of collaborating with the dead works and stated that it was natural at least for him.



“I wasn’t aware of the songs supernatural connection when I recorded it but I did think that the song was really special and unique,” said Loveforce International Recording Artist Mo Justice reading the interview.



The interview, which was released on February 1, 2020 can be seen in its entirety at insightsintocreativity.art.blog.



