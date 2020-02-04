MOTUS | ONE CEO Dana Buchawiecki Gives Useful Advice on Event Transportation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Motus One Press Release

A look at what CEO Dana Buchawiecki of MOTUS | ONE has to say about event transportation and what aids in making an event successful.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 04, 2020 --(



MOTUS | ONE CEO Dana Buchawiecki, shares his useful insights and professional advice on providing solutions to common event transport challenges. He explains that event transportation planning is often overlooked by some organizers especially for small-scale events.



“I am a strong believer in the significance of preparation and how crucial strategic planning is for any event undertaking. What many event organizers fail to realize, is how transportation plays a pivotal role in their success, no matter how massive or small the event is.”



Dana mentioned that event transportation goes beyond just the planning and management of vehicles, and drivers. It also involves consistent and smooth communication.



“More than just transport and logistics, event transport consultants like us at MOTUS | ONE recognize the importance of comprehensive communications plans during events. Even the slightest miscommunication can sabotage a well planned event.”



MOTUS | ONE addresses this issue by providing state-of-the-art technology such as their next-generation GPS tracking and automated dispatch software that streamlines the communication between drivers, dispatchers, and the ground operations teams. This makes communication efficient and minimizes the margin for error due to miscommunication while providing full visibility on the operational theater to our clients and operations teams.



Apart from this, Dana went on to explain that some managers fail to address sustainability in their events.



“We do our best in our contribution to make an event more sustainable and environmentally-friendly. At MOTUS | ONE, we understand that transportation contributes hugely to an event’s carbon footprint, and we want to break that stigma by turning our attention to efficient route planning, fuel consumption models, and driver behavior analytics which ultimately cuts down on travel time and fleet emissions.”



Finally, the most crucial challenge in event planning is choosing the right vendor to work with. With several event transportation consultants who claim to be the best, it’s important for managers to be meticulous and vigilant in choosing the right consultants to work with.



"This is something that event and corporate managers should take into account. They should be critical in their RFPs and making sure that the service provider they're working with can deliver their expectations. One tip is to take a look at a company's case studies. These are excellent resources on measuring a transport consultant's competency," Dana concluded. Contact Information Motus One

