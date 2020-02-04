Exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments for Members at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh

Press Releases Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas... Press Release

Experience the Charm of Sharm with a Snorkel Trip and Beach Dinner and Two-Night Suite Stay at Sheraton Sharm Hotel

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, February 04, 2020 --(



Guests can bid now through https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/moments/10590 by redeeming their points to win a wonderful Moments at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh.



Marriott Bonvoy allows you access to a wide range of benefits, including earning Points for Free Night Award stays, exclusive Member Rates, setting reservation preferences, ability to use all features within the Mobile App, a speedier reservation process on our websites and more. After joining Marriott Bonvoy and activating your online Account, you will be able to manage your Account information online; view your Points balance, your past and upcoming reservation activity, the best offers available; and more.



Marriott Bonvoy invites members to explore the world with its leading hotel portfolio. Bid and redeem your points for tickets and VIP access to world-class events in sports, arts, culture and entertainment.



Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, February 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Get inspired by the wonders of the Red Sea, and indulge in the luxury of a Sea View Corner Suite at the Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa. Spend a relaxing time on the shores of the Red Sea, snorkeling around the coral reefs and experience a candlelit Egyptian Bedouin dinner on the beach. Go behind the scenes with an exclusive city tour by limousine to either Na'ama Bay or Soho Square, one of the most beautiful nightlife attractions in Sharm El Sheikh.

Contact Information Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

Hadir Selim

00202 22901880



www.sheratonsharm.com



