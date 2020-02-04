Brain Science and Your Kids: A Children's Habitat Montessori Hosts New Parenting Workshop

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A Children's Habitat Montessori Press Release

Powerful “brain breaks” backed up by the very latest in brain science research might just be the newest parenting tips to try. That’s according to Butler University educational neuroscience expert Lori Desautels, Ph.D., who will speak this Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the free, public #Indymontessori Speaker Series set for 6:15 p.m. at the Indianapolis Art Center. The event is hosted by A Children's Habitat Montessori.

The annual #indymontessori Speaker Series is hosted by A Children’s Habitat Montessori, the longest, continuously running Montessori school in Indianapolis. The event will explore how children’s brains learn even through adversity and trauma.



“Maria Montessori's theories and the study of brain science go hand in hand. In developing her methods she used scientific observation and psychiatry to develop her classroom environment and materials,” said Marlin Bruns, Head of School at A Children’s Habitat Montessori.



And parents can use these same kinds of science-powered tips at home. That’s where Desautels can help through this workshop.



Before teaching at Marian and Butler University, Desautels taught emotionally troubled students in the upper elementary grades, worked as a school counselor in Indianapolis, was a private practice counselor and co-owner of the Indianapolis Counseling Center, and was also a behavioral consultant for Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on the adolescent psychiatric unit. Recently, Desautels has seen the real-life benefits of introducing new strategies, the latest calming routines, for preschool-aged children at St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center in Indianapolis. Many of the children there had already experienced significant adversity and trauma in their lives.



“To develop and strengthen cognition in all children, including those who have experienced trauma, we must address their level of brain development,” Desautels said in a blog post on Edutopia. “Implementing sensory and motor system strategies for emotion regulation as part of our daily routines and transitions in early childhood provides an opportunity for sustainable healthy changes when the brain is malleable and more adaptable to experiences and environmental structures.”



Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indymontessori-speaker-series-dr-lori-desautels-on-brain-development-tickets-79512117885. The free, public event will include refreshments.



A Children’s Habitat Montessori is the longest, continuously running Montessori school in Indianapolis, now serving children ages 18 months through 12 years. The school is a member of the American Montessori Society (AMS), and is active in the Indy Montessori community, living its mission to enrich minds and build community, guided by the principles of Dr. Maria Montessori.



Marlin Bruns

(317) 726-5584



http://www.childrens-habitat.org/Home



