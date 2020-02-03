Pacifica Endeavors LLC Addresses Concerns of Boomers Retiring on a Budget

Pacifica Endeavors LLC's website, www.BabyBoomerLifeboat.com, has become a popular site for Boomers seeking to retire on a tight income or Social Security alone.





Much of the Baby Boomer generation is faced with the dilemma of seeking to retire on an income that does not satisfy tradition financial industry criteria. This is especially true for older Boomers who were hit hard by the 2008 Great Recession. Others include those whose 401K's have underperformed, Boomers who have been independent contractors, those phased out of their jobs, and the millions who experienced unexpected expenses. "Not everyone enjoys a robust investment portfolio or great pension,” notes Al Kernek, CEO of Pacifica Endeavors LLC. "A high percentage of Baby Boomers were left behind by the economy through no fault of their own," Kernek states.



The site is dedicated to providing information, advice and tips that assist Boomers in a variety of ways. Blog posts cover topics ranging from the savings enjoyed by cutting the TV cable cord to overlooked government benefits. It also addresses a variety of issues relevant to today's Boomers, such health, comfortably retiring overseas and traveling on a budget.



