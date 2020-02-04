Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases U.S. Veg Corp. Press Release

Receive press releases from U.S. Veg Corp.: By Email RSS Feeds: World’s First Vegan Film Festival - Screening at the AZ Vegetarian Food Festival & Symposium in Scottsdale, AZ

The AZ Vegetarian Food Festival and Symposium, brought to you by U.S. Veg Corp, will showcase the "Best of" vegan themed short films from the International Vegan Film Festival.

Phoenix, AZ, February 04, 2020 --(



The AZ Vegetarian Food Festival & Symposium presented by U.S. Veg Corp, which takes place on February 15-16, from 10am-5pm at the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater (3939 Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, 85654) will showcase shorts and (sections of) feature-length films with a vegan subject matter from filmmakers around the world on Sunday from 3:50pm-5:00pm



The screening is included in the AZ Vegetarian Food Festival & Symposium ticket price. Tickets are available from the festival website www.azvegfoodfest.com.



Unlike other vegan film events which are one-off, local screenings, the International Vegan Film Festival Director Shawn Stratton says his aim was to show a unique variety of quality vegan-themed films from around the world and make the festival an annual international event.



In 2019 the Festival welcomed 40 film submissions, both short and full-length features, fiction and documentary from 13 countries totaling over 15 hours of vegan-themed films. "All entries were submitted into one of four categories and were viewed by a pre-selection Committee chaired by the Festival Director and Programming Director. Finalists chosen by this Committee were then screened by an appointed international jury." This year, over 60% of the submitted films are female-directed.



Director Shawn Stratton says his aim was to “show a unique variety of quality vegan-themed films from around the world with the purpose to educate, inspire and entertain vegans and non-vegans alike.” Stratton supports vegan-themed filmmakers by providing an avenue to show their films to new audiences, providing recognition for their passion projects.



The 5 Films to be Screened



Bucking Tradition, United States

Directed by: Sharon M Boeckle

Bucking Tradition explores one of America’s most iconic competitions, the rodeo. With thousands of events held across the nation and around the world every year, this “sport” is hailed by some as one of the last traditions of the American West. By others, it’s decried as one of our nation’s last legalized forms of systematic and brutal animal cruelty masquerading as sport and family entertainment. Do some traditions deserve to die? Maybe they do.



Casa de Carne, United States

Directed by: Dustin Brown

On a night out with friends, Eric tries a new restaurant that takes the dining experience full circle. Set in a not-so-distant dark future, "Casa de Carne" is a thought-provoking short film about hard choices and hidden truths.



Coming Closer, United States

Directed by: Meghan McClymonds

Farmed animals' individuality, lives, and deaths go unseen and unrecognized by much of society. But the activists of Portland Animal Save, led by a collective call for compassion and justice, choose to bear witness to and shed light upon cows who are brought to a local slaughterhouse. This film invites viewers to explore their own perceptions of the personhood of the nonhuman animals who are exploited and killed for and by humans.



The Farm in My Backyard, Canada

Directed by: Jo-Anne McArthur

In many countries around the world, markets for fur are closing down as demand wanes. But in the tiny Canadian province of Nova Scotia, the government is putting its own citizens' wellbeing second to this controversial industry, doubling down on its support for the fur industry despite its devastating impacts on the environment, animals, and the local residents pleading for change.



Planet Vegan: Episode One - The Future Of Meat, United States

Directed by: James Hoot

Nira Paliwoda

917-544-7306



www.AZvegfoodfest.com



