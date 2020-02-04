Nathalie Dubois and DPA Are Celebrating the Oscars in Her Famous “DPA Pre-Oscars Gift Suite” at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dubois Pelin and Associates Press Release

Nathalie Dubois-Sissoko and DPA are hosting their fabulous DPA Pre Oscars Talent Lounge at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Los Angeles, CA, February 04, 2020 --(



The gift lounge will be set up in the Brentwood Suites of the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel and will be opened to guests February 7 and 8, 2020 from 10am to 7pm.



The suite is very international with brands coming from countries such as Japan, Canada, Finland, France and French Polynesia, Mexico, Switzerland, Indonesia, Czech Republic, Spain, and of course the USA.



Guests will discover new wellness and beauty products, in their wellness space: Haas Wellness Center, will offer to the DPA guests, certificates for facials, body sculpting or laser treatments. Euglena is a skin care that gives vitality to the skin with their versatile lineup of all-in-one cosmetic products developed from Euglena, aging care cosmetics that focus on the skin's natural beauty, and inner beauty supplements and drinks.



Sparti Scents, is a new and innovative fragrance brand that will excite and delight consumers with new textures and delivery systems that are fun, colorful, playful, engaging and interactive. It is where the art of fragrance meets the science of skincare with skin loving ingredients. The Honey Hive soaps is specialized in handmade and all-natural soaps and will launch its line of lip balms., Sakury Cosmeceutical represents a new generation of microdermabrasion - mineral silica hydro-microdermabrasion for cosmetic and derma care, and using 99.7% of pure quartz. Shalia Botanicals will gift a blessed Kit featuring four Wellness products and A Method, a medical grade skincare by Tina Alster, M.D. will gift a collagen boost peptide eye cream and a TCA retexturizing cream. French startup Fazup will gift its anti-radiation patches, and we will be able to see lots of stars on the red carpet with the patches on their cellular phones.



Stars attending the DPA event will be also able to pick up last-minute items for the red carpet: Swiss Demarquet is returning with its “Night and Day” bags, with a special red-carpet collection. Madame Nadine will present a brand-new handmade collection of jewelry and some of her super long lace earrings are going to be the talk of the city. Fallen Stars will also offer for the second time its Herkimer diamonds, from its mine on the East Coast.



DPA will also offer two amazing trips for favorite travelers: 5 well-known stars will get trips to Relais and Chateaux’s le Tahaa Island Resort and Spa in the vanilla island of Taha’a, five minutes from Bora Bora and Soori Bali, which features one of Bali’s 10 most beautiful swimming pools according to the August 2017 issue of Robb Report, will also pamper 10 selected guests at one of the most exquisite luxurious locations in Bali.



The most unique products in this year DPA pre-Oscars gift suite are certainly from DeafMetal. Deafmetal® is an award-winning jewelry innovation for hearing aid users. Deafmetal transforms hearing aids into personalized and designer jewelry. After winning several innovation contests nationally and globally in less than one and a half years, Deafmetal® is coming to meet the Oscar nominated deaf and hard of hearing movie stars and celebrities and will be presented on the 7th and 8th of February in Los Angeles at The DPA Pre-Oscars Style Lounge 2020, at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.



DPA will also bring awareness as well on two charitable organizations: kids in the Spotlight and the Sierra Club.



Companies also present in the suite this year are: TomBoy X, Dreamy Creations, Maine Island Soap, the Lab Room, Krama Heritage, Synergy, Truth in hand, Connect with Keao, Topo Chico, Twinkle Brown Sugar, Chipz happen, Linger, Path water, and Carvery Kitchen, Social Sparkling Wine, and Nutrivsta coconut water.



The Luxe hotel Sunset Bvd is located at 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049.



The lounge is expected to welcome many A-list nominated celebrities including stars, directors and producers from films such as the Irishman, Marriage story, once upon a time in Hollywood, the Two popes, …



About DPA

A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, President and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. "Celebrities want new and exciting products -- products that are exotic. They don't just want the same thing at every suite," says Nathalie Dubois. With products, designers and treatments from all over the globe, Nathalie Dubois puts on the best show in town.



DPA opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017, and has some big new ventures coming up for 2020



Past attendees: Queen Latifah, Brian Cox, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Mireille Enos, Stephen Moyer, Jim Cazeviel, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria Parker, Morgan Freeman, Terrance Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, Vanessa Williams, Terry O’Quinn, Simon Baker, Jane Lynch, Jessica Schorz, Felicity Huffman, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, Felicity Huffman…



Nathalie Dubois

310-313-4143



www.dpagroup.org

nathab@mac.com



