Anblicks to Sponsor RapidMiner Wisdom 2020

Anblicks are the sponsors of RapidMiner Wisdom 2020 happening in Boston, MA on 11 & 12 February 2020. RapidMiner Wisdom conference helps to connect the entire RapidMiner team and the RapidMiner Community to explore data science applications across various industries and cutting edge techniques in AI, ML and Data Science.

Dallas, TX, February 05, 2020 --(



Anblicks is RapidMiner’s Global Solution partner, helping enterprise customers solve their data challenges and achieve data-driven decision making with AI-based solutions and services. The RapidMiner Wisdom conference helps businesses to connect with the entire RapidMiner team and the RapidMiner Community and explore data science applications across various industries with cutting edge techniques in AI, ML and Data Science.



Enhancing Quality Control & Transforming Industry 4.0 with AI & IoT is the user track session that Anblicks is going to present at the Wisdom 2020. Don’t miss to attend the business track session where Anblicks will be discussing how AI and IoT can improve product quality management for Industry 4.0 using the RapidMiner data science platform.



“Industry 4.0 is the next wave in the industrial revolution powered with the digital transformation of manufacturing and production value creation processes. With the right availability of data points, both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are adding value to create the smart factory,” shared Amit Babaria, Head of Sales, Anblicks. “RapidMiner Wisdom 2020 is the right platform to connect and learn how to solve enterprise challenges using data science solutions like predicting machine failure, detecting financial frauds, optimise IoT based investments and maximise data science initiatives.”



More information about Wisdom 2020 can be found here: https://rapidminer.com/wisdom/



About RapidMiner (www.rapidminer.com)

RapidMiner brings artificial intelligence to the enterprise through an open and extensible data science platform. Built for analytics teams, RapidMiner unifies the entire data science lifecycle from data prep to machine learning to predictive model deployment. More than 600,000 analytics professionals use RapidMiner products to drive revenue, reduce costs, and avoid risks.



About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com)



Anblicks provides you with Data-driven decision making through Digital Core, Intelligence & Experience services. With a team of 400+ technology professionals and over 100 data analysts and data science experts, we empower enterprises through simplified solutions & services.



Media Contact:



Madhuram Yadav, Global Marketing & Communications

madhuram(at)anblicks(dot)com

