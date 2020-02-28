Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Techno Exponent Press Release

Receive press releases from Techno Exponent: By Email RSS Feeds: India’s IT Outsourcing Companies Continued to Boom Says Mr. Sabyasachi Saha

Kolkata, India, February 28, 2020 --(



Mr. Sabyasachi Saha said that IT outsourcing is a good business strategy. It not only improves efficiency and cuts costs but also speeds up product development. IT outsourcing allows small and medium-sized organizations to focus on their core competencies, and with the help of ISO standard companies, the future looks bright.



He added, too many people, outsourcing the IT and IT-enabled services are a frightening proposition. Even the new business model that has been successfully adopted worldwide both the public and private enterprises, provides many benefits. It helps enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises to attain business goals, add values, tap into a resource base and reduce risk. In other words, from individual things to system management, choosing an IT outsourcing company for web development, app development, Blockchain, cloud computing or AMC support, to name a few, allows the company to focus on what it does best.



He also added that the common public stereotype of IT outsourcing may be to make cost-cutting by taking advantage of mitigating labor cost in another country called “Off-shoring,” but IT outsourcing can be domestic or foreign. It can also provide the client access to specialized expertise and boost the productivity level that not always available in the house. When skills deficit exist in information technology, and the IT service provider can furnish a remedy, then outsourcing solution could meet the needs of both parties.



According to Mr. Sabyasachi Saha, IT has been creating jobs for many reasons, IT outsourcing is one of the reasons. These days, many small and medium-sized companies are outsourcing their IT projects to expert IT companies in India, which is why India is creating jobs for qualified technical experts. Diploma and degree passed engineers are, especially from information technology and computer science backgrounds are grabbing jobs. Companies are looking for web developers, web designers, Laravel, Symfony, Yii, Node.js, Angular, JavaScript, Java, and other programmers.



It has not only supported the Indian economy but also helped to create job opportunities in IT and enabled services. The revenue figures include billings by the Indian IT giants and wholly-owned software development, web development and app development companies in India. According to NASSCOM, the United States of America and the United Kingdom markets accounted for about 83% of revenue.



Mr. Saha said that India’s software and IT exports are projected to grow up to 33 percent in the year ending 31st March 2025 to more than $17.5 billion. Mr. Saha told that the data has been given by NASSCOM. Not to mention that India’s IT outsourcing is booming and create more jobs in IT in the next few years. Of the total IT services exports in the year; revenues from Information Technology products as well as services grew by 26 percent to $8.8 billion. The business process outsourcing business grew by 44 percent to revenue of $3.4 billion and added 79,500 more new jobs. IT subsidiaries of various multinational companies accounted for 63 percent of IT-enabled revenues.



The BBIT campus drive was great in 2019. Students and recruitment managers of the institute were glad that many small and medium companies have hired more than 88 percent of candidates from IT and computer science and engineering. According to the CEO of Techno Exponent Mr. Sabyasachi Saha, aiming to cash in on the high growth in the IT and enabled services sector, 135 start-up enterprises set up operations between October 2021 and few before April this year. That is up from 43 percent in the previous fiscal year. Kolkata, India, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- IT outsourcing is booming, a recent campus drive has been conducted by BBIT (Budge Budge Institute of Technology), Kolkata, there Mr. Sabyasachi Saha, the CEO of Techno Exponent, an award-winning IT Company in Kolkata has given an excellent speech during the campus drive 2020.Mr. Sabyasachi Saha said that IT outsourcing is a good business strategy. It not only improves efficiency and cuts costs but also speeds up product development. IT outsourcing allows small and medium-sized organizations to focus on their core competencies, and with the help of ISO standard companies, the future looks bright.He added, too many people, outsourcing the IT and IT-enabled services are a frightening proposition. Even the new business model that has been successfully adopted worldwide both the public and private enterprises, provides many benefits. It helps enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises to attain business goals, add values, tap into a resource base and reduce risk. In other words, from individual things to system management, choosing an IT outsourcing company for web development, app development, Blockchain, cloud computing or AMC support, to name a few, allows the company to focus on what it does best.He also added that the common public stereotype of IT outsourcing may be to make cost-cutting by taking advantage of mitigating labor cost in another country called “Off-shoring,” but IT outsourcing can be domestic or foreign. It can also provide the client access to specialized expertise and boost the productivity level that not always available in the house. When skills deficit exist in information technology, and the IT service provider can furnish a remedy, then outsourcing solution could meet the needs of both parties.According to Mr. Sabyasachi Saha, IT has been creating jobs for many reasons, IT outsourcing is one of the reasons. These days, many small and medium-sized companies are outsourcing their IT projects to expert IT companies in India, which is why India is creating jobs for qualified technical experts. Diploma and degree passed engineers are, especially from information technology and computer science backgrounds are grabbing jobs. Companies are looking for web developers, web designers, Laravel, Symfony, Yii, Node.js, Angular, JavaScript, Java, and other programmers.It has not only supported the Indian economy but also helped to create job opportunities in IT and enabled services. The revenue figures include billings by the Indian IT giants and wholly-owned software development, web development and app development companies in India. According to NASSCOM, the United States of America and the United Kingdom markets accounted for about 83% of revenue.Mr. Saha said that India’s software and IT exports are projected to grow up to 33 percent in the year ending 31st March 2025 to more than $17.5 billion. Mr. Saha told that the data has been given by NASSCOM. Not to mention that India’s IT outsourcing is booming and create more jobs in IT in the next few years. Of the total IT services exports in the year; revenues from Information Technology products as well as services grew by 26 percent to $8.8 billion. The business process outsourcing business grew by 44 percent to revenue of $3.4 billion and added 79,500 more new jobs. IT subsidiaries of various multinational companies accounted for 63 percent of IT-enabled revenues.The BBIT campus drive was great in 2019. Students and recruitment managers of the institute were glad that many small and medium companies have hired more than 88 percent of candidates from IT and computer science and engineering. According to the CEO of Techno Exponent Mr. Sabyasachi Saha, aiming to cash in on the high growth in the IT and enabled services sector, 135 start-up enterprises set up operations between October 2021 and few before April this year. That is up from 43 percent in the previous fiscal year. Contact Information Techno Exponent

Sabyasachi Saha

214-273-0857



www.technoexponent.com

USA Phone No:

(321) 806-2936

India Phone No:

+91 8900027268

+91 9239285916

Email: sales@technoexponent.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Techno Exponent Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend