Printsome Joins the Crowdfunding Raise and Opens an Equity Investment Round of £170,000

London, United Kingdom, February 05, 2020 --(



The case of this startup is not anecdotal. In fact, according to the British database Beauhurst, in 2018 equity crowdfunding reached a historical funding record in the United Kingdom: £271.3 million (a 24.12% increase compared to 2017).



According to Ed Adorno, CEO of Printsome, "The crowdfunding success comes from involving people who get identified with your values ​​and truly appreciate your project, such as your clients."



An increase in loyalty and attraction of potential customers are just some of the benefits that crowdfunding brings to entrepreneurs compared to other traditional financing sources. On the other hand, for investors crowdfunding also entails several advantages such as tax incentives, low transaction costs and the chance of diversifying investments.



This Printsome's equity crowdfunding campaign is being carried out through Crowdcube, one of the largest investment platforms. On this website, projects such as Revolut, an innovative company in the fintech sector, or BrewDog, a multinational brewery, far exceeded their financing objectives.



This crowdfunding campaign will be open until the 19th of February, the date on which the goal of £170,000 will have to be reached. This amount will allow the company to give a boost to new sources of income such as on-demand printing services or partnerships with influencers and merchandising customers.



In fact, Printsome has recently been collaborating in flash merchandising sales campaigns with highly popular influencers such as El Rubius. This new source of revenue added to the on-demand services business line, which was launched in late 2018, is bringing promising results to the company. According to the vision of Paula Rúpulo, co-founder of Printsome, "This 2019 has been very positive to validate what will be our growth bases in the coming years."



