New ez1099 2019 is a Simple Tax Software Solution for Multiple Offices with Network Version

The latest ez1099 2019 software is now available for the upcoming tax season for multiple offices in the network version. Download and try it at no risk or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

“2019 network version of ez1099 was designed for small business owners. Because there are no limits to the number of businesses or employees that can be included, the new ez1099 software is ideal for accounting firms and larger companies as well,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. Just added this year, - 1098-F form.



ez1099 2019 is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machine installed with Bootcamp, Virtual Machine or Parallels.



Cost is only $79 per installation for the single version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with PDF file creation and electronic filing capability, ez1099 is affordable for any size business. Network versions start at $199.00 for two users (includes PDF and efile features).



As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



1- ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096



2- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies.



3- ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started immediately.



4- Quick data importing feature



5- Save time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification



6- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate



7- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features



8- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available on the market



Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the non-obligation test drive today at:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

