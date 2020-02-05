Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown Awarded $35,000 Grant from PASmart

Press Releases Executive Education Academy Charter... Press Release

EEACS in Allentown was awarded a grant for new technology and STEM education.

Allentown, PA, February 05, 2020 --(



“We are so appreciative of this grant and the opportunities it will offer our students,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school. “We cannot wait to expand our computer labs, update our science labs, and open new doors for our students.”



Science, technology, engineering, and math are among the fastest-growing studies in the country. By getting students excited about STEM early on, schools are creating life-long learners. Over one-third of all college students are in the STEM fields.



EEACS has been celebrated for its rich science and mathematics programs. Community partnerships allow students the opportunity to intern with local industries and partner with experienced mentors.



This is not the first grant the Lehigh Valley charter school has received. In 2019, the school received a Dollar General Youth Literacy grant for $3,000 and Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant for $4,980. These grants helped purchase reading collections and iPads for students.



To learn more about the STEM education programs and student opportunities available at EEACS, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.



Bruce Johnson

610-841-7044, Ext. 2046



https://www.ee-schools.org



