Press Releases The Davidson Companies Press Release

Receive press releases from The Davidson Companies: By Email RSS Feeds: Davies Awards Banquet Celebrates the Best of Davidson Realty in 2019

Davidson Realty celebrated its annual awards banquet, known as the Davies, on Saturday, January 25, honoring outstanding agents and staff from 2019.

St. Augustine, FL, February 05, 2020 --(



Top accolades went to Mirtha Barzaga, who was presented with the President’s Award and recognized as Closing Agent of the Year and Sales Agent of the Year. Suzy Evans took home Listing Agent of the Year.



Production awards went to Mirtha Barzaga (Gold Award for $12 million closed, $12 million sold), Suzy Evans (Silver Award for $11 million closed, $12 million sold), Lynn Whitley (Bronze Award for $6 million closed, $6 million sold), and Tim and Shelley Nemethy (Gold Team Award for $9 million, closed $9 million sold).



The 2019 Rookie of the Year was awarded to agent Tammy Peacock.



Said Sherry Davidson, President of Davidson Realty, “All of our agents worked very hard in 2019 and we are grateful for their many efforts to create happy customers and lasting relationships.”



Photos available upon request (Contact: Cathy Eng, cathyengwriter@gmail.com, 904.651.5167)



About Davidson Realty, Inc.

For 30 years, Davidson Realty, Inc. has been a leader in Northeast Florida real estate, marketing and selling residential and commercial properties in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and surrounding areas. The firm has been recognized as one of the area's 50 Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work by Jacksonville Business Journal, and one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For by Florida Trend magazine. Davidson Realty boasts more than 60 Realtors with a variety of client-focused specialties from Certified Distressed Property Experts to multi-lingual agents. The firm's sister companies include Davidson Property Management, Davidson Development, Davidson Advisory Services, Davidson Referral Network and non-profit foundation Davidson Cares. Davidson Realty has offices in World Golf Village (100 E. Town Place, St. Augustine, FL) and Jacksonville Beach, FL (1500 Beach Boulevard, Suite 215). For more information about Davidson Realty, call 904-940-5000 or visit www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com. Fan, follow and see Davidson videos on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/DavidsonRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/DavidsonRealty) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/DavidsonRealtyInc). St. Augustine, FL, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday, January 25, Davidson Realty celebrated its annual awards banquet, known as the Davies, to honor outstanding agents and staff from 2019. The Wild West themed event was at the Davidson Realty headquarters in World Golf Village.Top accolades went to Mirtha Barzaga, who was presented with the President’s Award and recognized as Closing Agent of the Year and Sales Agent of the Year. Suzy Evans took home Listing Agent of the Year.Production awards went to Mirtha Barzaga (Gold Award for $12 million closed, $12 million sold), Suzy Evans (Silver Award for $11 million closed, $12 million sold), Lynn Whitley (Bronze Award for $6 million closed, $6 million sold), and Tim and Shelley Nemethy (Gold Team Award for $9 million, closed $9 million sold).The 2019 Rookie of the Year was awarded to agent Tammy Peacock.Said Sherry Davidson, President of Davidson Realty, “All of our agents worked very hard in 2019 and we are grateful for their many efforts to create happy customers and lasting relationships.”Photos available upon request (Contact: Cathy Eng, cathyengwriter@gmail.com, 904.651.5167)About Davidson Realty, Inc.For 30 years, Davidson Realty, Inc. has been a leader in Northeast Florida real estate, marketing and selling residential and commercial properties in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and surrounding areas. The firm has been recognized as one of the area's 50 Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work by Jacksonville Business Journal, and one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For by Florida Trend magazine. Davidson Realty boasts more than 60 Realtors with a variety of client-focused specialties from Certified Distressed Property Experts to multi-lingual agents. The firm's sister companies include Davidson Property Management, Davidson Development, Davidson Advisory Services, Davidson Referral Network and non-profit foundation Davidson Cares. Davidson Realty has offices in World Golf Village (100 E. Town Place, St. Augustine, FL) and Jacksonville Beach, FL (1500 Beach Boulevard, Suite 215). For more information about Davidson Realty, call 904-940-5000 or visit www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com. Fan, follow and see Davidson videos on Facebook (www.Facebook.com/DavidsonRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/DavidsonRealty) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/DavidsonRealtyInc). Contact Information Cathy Eng

904-651-5167





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Davidson Companies