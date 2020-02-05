Early Registration for Association's National Medicare Supplement Insurance Summit Ends Soon

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Early registration discounts for the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's national Medigap industry Summit will end February 15 according to Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director.

"February 15 is the last day to take advantage of the early registration rate to attend the only national industry event that focuses on Medigap," notes Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The 12th national industry convention for the Medicare Supplement insurance industry takes place May 13-15, 2020 at the Schaumburg Convention Center, located in NW Chicago.



"This already looks to be the biggest event to date, just based on the fact that all 124 exhibit booth spaces have been sold," Slome predicts. "In addition, we have sold out rooms at the primary hotel and are moving towards closing down available rooms at the two secondary conference hotels."



The national Medigap Summit brings together industry leaders who market, price and support the sale of Medicare Supplement insurance. "We strive to offer a great program of timely topics that feature leading industry professionals from across this diverse industry," Slome shares. "We are seeing more emphasis on direct-to-consumer insurance sales but balancing that with our longstanding focus on sales made by traditional insurance agents and brokers."



Complete information on the conference can be accessed online via the Association's website. "While the 2020 Medicare Supplement conference exhibit hall is sold out, there are still some sponsorship opportunities remaining available," Slome acknowledges. "That said, we expect these will go soon as the importance of this event gains momentum."



To learn more about the Association's conference visit the Association's website at www.medicaresupp.org/2020-medigap-conference-expo/.



