New Book by Cheryl Crabb: "The Other Side of Sanctuary"

A Wisconsin native, Cheryl Crabb is a fiction writer and accomplished journalist. She holds an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Her work has appeared in various publications, including the Hartford Courant and in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she reported as a staff writer. She and her husband live in metro Detroit with their three daughters and frequently visit northern Michigan where they enjoy jumping the waves and hiking the dunes. "The Other Side of Sanctuary" is her debut novel.



"Set in the beautifully rendered fictional town of Sanctuary on Lake Michigan, 'The Other Side of Sanctuary' is a gripping tale of an ordinary couple facing extraordinary challenges. Through a cast of complex characters caught in a web of romance, jealousy, secrets, and revenge, this story explores the essential questions every person who loves another must ultimately ask: Which sins are forgivable? Which ones are not? And what exactly does it mean to imperfectly love another imperfect human being? The answers will stay with readers long after this story reaches its stunning conclusion." - Jennifer McGaha, author Flat Broke With Two Goats

A Wisconsin native, Cheryl Crabb is a fiction writer and accomplished journalist. She holds an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and a master's degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Her work has appeared in various publications, including the Hartford Courant and in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she reported as a staff writer. She and her husband live in metro Detroit with their three daughters and frequently visit northern Michigan where they enjoy jumping the waves and hiking the dunes. "The Other Side of Sanctuary" is her debut novel.

