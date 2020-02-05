PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book by Francis Moraine: "Beulah Who Thought She Was Swimming"


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Francis Moraine, "Beulah Who Thought She Was Swimming" hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, February 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Beulah thinks she is an all-powerful Queen. She travels through wondrous "Watery Realms" where she encounters "loyal subjects." All the while, she's blissfully unaware that those subjects are trying to tell her something: that she’s neither powerful nor a queen. Things change when Beulah meets unruly visitors who send her on a journey of self-discovery - a journey destined to explode her vision of reality and connect her with awesome powers of the Spirit. Beulah's story is entertaining for young and old. In a fanciful and lighthearted manner, it brings-to life the wisdom of mystical texts such as the Yoga Sutras and the Tibetan-Book of the Dead.

While working as a scientist, Francis Moraine attempted a mindfulness-of-breathing meditation and soon experienced unexpected and wonderful states of consciousness. This motivated him to pursue a rigorous program of meditation, which he upholds to this day.

His experiences inspired him to write stories designed to help readers discover their innate spiritual abilities. The illustrated novella "Beulah Who Thought She Was Swimming" is such a tale.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help