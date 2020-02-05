PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Human-Tek

Human-Tek Teams Up with TreeNovo to Bring Award-Winning Air Purifier to North America


6-in-1 Air Purifier gives customers control over air quality and wellness in their home.

Barrie, Canada, February 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Human-Tek Inc., an up and coming household product company that specializes that improve daily life, announced their collaboration with TreeNovo to launch the 6-in-1 Air Purifier in March 2020 on Kickstarter.

The Air Purifier was successfully launched in Europe and Asia with it winning awards for its sleek design.

“I have been developing new products for over thirty years and one of my greatest joys is making products that have made a difference in people’s lives,” says Steve Copeland, CEO at Human-Tek. “Our friends at TreeNovo, in China, have developed their new air purifier to resolve their daily poor air quality which can benefit our homes in North America.”

Features and benefits of TreeNovo Air Purifier include:

UVC LED Ultraviolet Technology combined with PhotoCatalyst HEPA carbon filters that remove over 99% of harmful pathogens and pollutions

Bladeless fan ensures the fresh clean air is being circulated throughout the space

Built in Bluetooth, nightlight and aromatherapy diffuser that ensures less space and products are needed within the space

TreeNovo Air Purifier will be launching on Kickstarter in March 2020 at 40% off MSRP. For more information on TreeNovo and to sign up for updates on release date, visit www.human-tek.com

About Human-Tek: Human-Tek was established to provide unique products that improve everyone’s quality of life. The mission of the company is to take mundane daily tasks and make them easier, while keeping the environment and carbon footprint in mind.
Contact Information
Human-Tek
Jessica Tinney
705-441-1789
Contact
https://www.human-tek.com

