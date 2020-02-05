Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Versasec AB Press Release

Receive press releases from Versasec AB: By Email RSS Feeds: Versasec's Newest Reseller, Blue Fortress in Kuala Lumpur

Versasec Signs on New Reseller Blue Fortress to Deliver Strengthened Security and Identity Management to Asia-Pacific Organizations

Stockholm, Sweden, February 05, 2020 --(



Blue Fortress will help deploy vSEC:CMS, Versasec's CMS product suite, which provides all the software tools to administer and manage smart cards in a secure and convenient way. While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary in-house or multiple commercial solutions can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS solutions remove the barriers to true identity and access management. Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in small- or large-scale projects.



"It is definitely an exciting time for the IT security industry, especially for identity and access management," said Luke Shu, Sales Director, Blue Fortress Sdn Bhd. "With the growing number of connected devices and heightened sense of security among the private sector and government entities, the demand for better and more sophisticated identity management solutions is definitely in the crosshairs of IT departments, specifically within the organization's security teams. With Versasec having its local presence here, bringing along their technical expertise and vast experience in the field of identity and access management, we are sure that our synergistic partnership will open plenty of opportunities in Malaysia. With the recently published Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) by Bank Negara, this partnership couldn't have come at a better time."



"We're seeing increased demand in our credential management solutions in the Asia-Pacific region," said Joakim Thorén, Versasec CEO. "As we continue working toward expanding our presence in the APAC region, Blue Fortress will help us make inroads to new clients and help us support clients that are deploying our vSEC:CMS suite of products."



About Blue Fortress

Established since 2009, Blue Fortress is an IT Solutions Provider that provides a wide range of security solutions in Malaysia. The company is currently an authorized distributor and business partner of Thales and Versasec. Apart from being a distributor, the company is also a software development company, developing software such as "Secure e-PIN" and "End-to-End Encryption."



For more details, visit Blue Fortress online: https://blue-fortress.com/



About Versasec

Versasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.



Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.



Versasec's products and services can be purchased and delivered worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com. Follow us on Twitter (@versasec), LinkedIn (@versasec) and Facebook (@versasec). Stockholm, Sweden, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Versasec, a leader in credentials management systems (CMS), today announced it has added a new reseller partner, Blue Fortress, an IT security solutions provider, to assist with the growing demand for Versasec security identity and access management solutions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Versasec opened an office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia several months ago to expand its APAC presence.Blue Fortress will help deploy vSEC:CMS, Versasec's CMS product suite, which provides all the software tools to administer and manage smart cards in a secure and convenient way. While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary in-house or multiple commercial solutions can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS solutions remove the barriers to true identity and access management. Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in small- or large-scale projects."It is definitely an exciting time for the IT security industry, especially for identity and access management," said Luke Shu, Sales Director, Blue Fortress Sdn Bhd. "With the growing number of connected devices and heightened sense of security among the private sector and government entities, the demand for better and more sophisticated identity management solutions is definitely in the crosshairs of IT departments, specifically within the organization's security teams. With Versasec having its local presence here, bringing along their technical expertise and vast experience in the field of identity and access management, we are sure that our synergistic partnership will open plenty of opportunities in Malaysia. With the recently published Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) by Bank Negara, this partnership couldn't have come at a better time.""We're seeing increased demand in our credential management solutions in the Asia-Pacific region," said Joakim Thorén, Versasec CEO. "As we continue working toward expanding our presence in the APAC region, Blue Fortress will help us make inroads to new clients and help us support clients that are deploying our vSEC:CMS suite of products."About Blue FortressEstablished since 2009, Blue Fortress is an IT Solutions Provider that provides a wide range of security solutions in Malaysia. The company is currently an authorized distributor and business partner of Thales and Versasec. Apart from being a distributor, the company is also a software development company, developing software such as "Secure e-PIN" and "End-to-End Encryption."For more details, visit Blue Fortress online: https://blue-fortress.com/About VersasecVersasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.Versasec's products and services can be purchased and delivered worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com. Follow us on Twitter (@versasec), LinkedIn (@versasec) and Facebook (@versasec). Contact Information Versasec

Joakim Thoren

+46 8-555 103 10



https://versasec.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Versasec AB Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend