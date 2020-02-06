ELOKON to Showcase Innovative Intralogistics Solutions at MODEX 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Elokon Press Release

Atlanta, GA, February 06, 2020 --(



Headquartered in Germany with a U.S. base in Atlanta, GA, ELOKON provides innovative solutions which not only make the warehouse safer, but also make it more efficient. Incorporating the latest sensor technology used in the automotive sector, the company’s product portfolio includes proximity warning systems, mobile personnel protection devices, stationary warning devices and radar-based systems for speed reduction.



After opening the company’s U.S. subsidiary officially in early 2019, Alexander Glasmacher, Managing Director at ELOKON, is excited to be back at the MODEX show this year, “We are thrilled to introduce our innovative solutions to the North American market leading with our flagship products ELOprotect and ELOshield,” he stated. “Our products not only make the warehouse a safer place, they lower cost and increase productivity.”



ELOprotect is a fully automatic pedestrian detection and collision warning system for very narrow aisle (VNA) industrial trucks. The system uses intelligent laser-scanning technology and is available with an extended detection range. With advanced vehicle-to-vehicle anti-collision technology, the latest add-on module allows two or more industrial trucks to safely operate in a VNA simultaneously. ELOprotect automatically activates when a truck enters the aisle and if a person, other forklifts or obstacles are detected it emits warnings and can bring the vehicle to a standstill. This enables faster forklift operations while adhering to strict safety guidelines.



The second product that will be showcased is MHI Innovation Award winning solution ELOshield, a UWB-based proximity detection and collision warning system which allows the set-up of specific warning and protection zones. Configured to a customer’s requirements, the zones provide a protective area around moving forklifts. Modules attached to industrial trucks or carried by personnel monitor movement, detect their location and emit warnings if they get too close to each other. A new upgrade option that will be available soon is the ELOshieldSPEED control which automatically slows down vehicles in hazardous areas such as production facilities where a combination of cobots, AGVs and humans work in close proximity. Once the vehicle exits this defined area, its original speed is automatically resumed.



Besides presenting its portfolio of safety solutions, the company will also host a seminar on “Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems for Industrial Vehicles” on Wednesday, March 11 from 11:15am – 12pm led by Managing Director, Alexander Glasmacher.



Christine Heydorn

770-349-6335



www.elokon.com



